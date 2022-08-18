Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
'Evolving threat' from North Korea forces US and South Korea to begin joint military drills
The United States and South Korea have started their biggest joint military drills in years in response to the 'evolving threat' from North Korea. The annual summertime drills, which have been renamed Ulchi Freedom Shield this year, started today Monday 22 August and are set to conclude on 1 September.
Vladimir Putin ally's daughter Darya Dugina was allegedly not the intended target of car bomb
On Saturday night, Darya Duginawas killed in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. The daughter of Putin’s so-called ‘brain’ – Alexander Dugin – was sanctioned by the UK in July due to disseminating misinformation about Russia and Ukraine. Despite being disliked by many, speculations are brewing that she was not the intended target of the car bomb.
