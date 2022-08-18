Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Uh-oh! Chargers free-agent prize J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery
The Chargers will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for two to four weeks after he had ankle surgery Tuesday, the team announced.
Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia. The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game in January. The two join Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.
WATCH: Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Talks UCF-UCLA Transfer, WR Depth
The Hawaiian receiver's old program is moving to the Big 12, while the Bruins are set to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Comments / 0