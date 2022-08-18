Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Yardbarker
NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback, Stidham Now QB2
Las Vegas Raiders fans woke up to some interesting NFL news today. General manager Dave Ziegler is sending quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news earlier this morning, sharing the development via Twitter. All training camp and preseason, Mullens was entrenched in the battle to be Derek Carr’s backup. Regrettably, Mullens just wasn’t doing enough to separate himself from the competition. Jarrett Stidham, a former New England Patriot and pupil of current head coach Josh McDaniels, has been rather impressive. Considering that the Raiders’ offensive line has been seeing its share of struggles, Stidham was still finding ways to make things happen. His more recent performance this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins probably sealed Mullens’ fate. Stidham impressed out of the gate, showing poise and awareness while leading the Raiders down the field.
Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract. Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Remains Unsigned
While the Baltimore Ravens continue to be the kings of the preseason, there are more pressing matters that they must address. First, it is uncertain if some of their starters will be back to full strength in time for their season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Yardbarker
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
Yardbarker
Prominent NFL players who could be cut after training camp
Agholor was a complete bust in his first year of a lucrative two-year contract, and the Pats aren't equipped to employ deadweight at the wideout position. He could be on a chopping block with a poor preseason. 2 of 24. Geronimo Allison, WR, Falcons. Formerly an opportunistic wideout for Aaron...
Yardbarker
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game
Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Why Steelers should keep quarterback Mason Rudolph
Steelers fans are not enamored with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, whom they booed after he fumbled on his first snap in the first preseason game. However, the team should keep the five-year veteran now that the trade market for a backup quarterback has been set and it is clear the Steelers' offensive line is woeful.
Yardbarker
Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna
The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Waive Three Players
Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Yardbarker
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Yardbarker
Veteran pass catcher says he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers
We may be just a few weeks away from the regular season, but there are still free agents out there who are looking for a job. That includes wide receiver, which has been a point of emphasis for the Packers all off-season. With the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins. On top of that they took three wide receivers in the 2022 draft. Still, there has been much speculation about Green Bay bringing in another veteran. Just a few days ago a certain veteran wide receiver made it known he wanted to play in Green Bay. Today he doubled down on that request.
Comments / 0