Las Vegas Raiders fans woke up to some interesting NFL news today. General manager Dave Ziegler is sending quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news earlier this morning, sharing the development via Twitter. All training camp and preseason, Mullens was entrenched in the battle to be Derek Carr’s backup. Regrettably, Mullens just wasn’t doing enough to separate himself from the competition. Jarrett Stidham, a former New England Patriot and pupil of current head coach Josh McDaniels, has been rather impressive. Considering that the Raiders’ offensive line has been seeing its share of struggles, Stidham was still finding ways to make things happen. His more recent performance this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins probably sealed Mullens’ fate. Stidham impressed out of the gate, showing poise and awareness while leading the Raiders down the field.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO