BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer 'urinated in fitting room', panel told
A police officer is facing the sack for allegedly urinating in a shop fitting room while drinking off duty and then lying to her bosses about it. A disciplinary panel was told PC Amelia Shearer relieved herself in Urban Outfitters in York on 11 September. Staff saw a puddle of...
BBC
Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective has admitted they are "playing catch up" and are working through over 100 potential sightings of Owami.
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
BBC
Stalker who set fire to van with ex inside in Alderton jailed
A stalker who torched a campervan while his ex-partner was asleep inside it, has been jailed for more than 11 years. Kenneth Jones, who admitted arson, but denied it was with intent to endanger life, was found guilty of the more serious charge. His ex-partner had escaped injury only because...
BBC
Early at-home abortions made permanent in England and Wales
Women in England and Wales will now be able to have early medical abortions at home on a permanent basis. It means those under 10 weeks pregnant will be able to access both pills needed for a termination, once they have had a consultation. The measure was originally brought in...
BBC
Owami Davies: Met Police spoke to woman on day of missing report
Police officers had contact with a student nurse on the day she was reported missing by her family, it has emerged. Owami Davies, 24, who is studying nursing at King's College London, left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July and was last seen in Croydon on 7 July.
BBC
Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death
Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't...
BBC
Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home. Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021. Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He...
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
BBC
Rico Burton: Man charged with murder of Tyson Fury's cousin
A man has been charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton. Mr Burton, 31, was stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said. Liam O'Prey, 21, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody...
BBC
Somerset addiction service fights overdoses with police
Police are offering training to use a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid overdose. The Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service (SDAS) is working with officers and the public to use Naloxone. The charity is hoping to destigmatise the use of the medication and alleviate anxiety around its use.
BBC
The enduring legacy of Michael Collins 100 years on
"What if Michael Collins had lived?" That is the question every visitor to the Michael Collins Centre and Museum in Castleview, County Cork, wants to ask, according to its joint founder Tim Crowley. Monday marks 100 years since Collins was killed in a gun battle between competing sides in the...
BBC
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
BBC
Cabinet Office staff accused of bullying and racism in leaked report
Allegations of bullying and racism within the Cabinet Office have been revealed in a leaked internal report. The review, seen by the BBC, found one-in-ten members of staff had experienced bullying or harassment. It also said there was a perception that those accused of bad behaviour were not being disciplined.
