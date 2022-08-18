ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

gueydantoday.com

Ronnie Joseph “Foot” Thibodeaux

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ronnie Joseph “Foot” Thibodeaux, 54, will held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Father Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.
Lucille Moore Boutte

ERATH — Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucille Moore Boutte, 93, were held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation was at David Funeral Home of Erath on...
theadvocate.com

Love Our Schools Foundation fundraiser to give away a new home next month

Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact. The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Erath, LA
Vermilion Parish, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Elton John Adams

ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Mr. Elton John Adams, 78, will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Father Francois Sainte-Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

LCG officials prepare for possible flooding ahead of rainy week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — What looks to be a full week of heavy rain fall could lead to flooding in some area of Lafayette Parish. The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Drainage Department has announced that in anticipation of the severe weather, workers are currently pumping down the Camellia Boulevard Retention Pond and removing debris from within the nearby channels.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera

A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Arrests made for catalytic converter thefts in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, two arrests have been made as a result of an investigation into the Thefts of Catalytic Converters. On Aug. 16, after a week-long investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division gathered enough information to obtain...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted

More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
LOUISIANA STATE

