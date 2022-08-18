Read full article on original website
Ronnie Joseph “Foot” Thibodeaux
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ronnie Joseph “Foot” Thibodeaux, 54, will held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Father Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.
Lucille Moore Boutte
ERATH — Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucille Moore Boutte, 93, were held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation was at David Funeral Home of Erath on...
Love Our Schools Foundation fundraiser to give away a new home next month
Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact. The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.
Sandbag locations in Acadiana
If you think you need sandbags for your home, here are the details for people who live in Lafayette and St. Landry Parish
Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Asking For Help Locating Missing Iota Man
The APSO is asking the public for help locating a missing Iota man last seen on August 16th.
Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash
Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.
Three south Louisiana residents named finalists for Catholic award
Three south Louisiana residents have been named finalists for the Lumen Christi Award from Catholic Extension.
22-Year-Old Lionel Gabe Bangs Died In A Car Crash On La. 3042 (Evangeline Parish, LA)
State troopers responded to a car crash that claimed the life of a Ville Platte man early Saturday. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs, who died on [..]
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after pedestrian struck and killed in Louisiana
CPSO says, "several factors are believed to have contributed to the fatality including the area being dark with no street lights."
Elton John Adams
ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Mr. Elton John Adams, 78, will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Father Francois Sainte-Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on...
LCG officials prepare for possible flooding ahead of rainy week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — What looks to be a full week of heavy rain fall could lead to flooding in some area of Lafayette Parish. The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Drainage Department has announced that in anticipation of the severe weather, workers are currently pumping down the Camellia Boulevard Retention Pond and removing debris from within the nearby channels.
Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera
A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
22-year-old of Ville Platte killed in two-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.
Progress On The Monroe, A 70-unit Apartment Development Near Downtown Lafayette
Starting construction back in early 2022, the new 70-unit apartment building, called The Monroe, is being constructed at 339 Monroe Street, just off of W. 2nd Street, next door to The Studios at LWG. The Monroe’s amenities will include a private swimming pool, fitness space, outdoor grilling space, a dog-washing...
Arrests made for catalytic converter thefts in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, two arrests have been made as a result of an investigation into the Thefts of Catalytic Converters. On Aug. 16, after a week-long investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division gathered enough information to obtain...
Good Samaritan describes rescuing crash victims on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
UPDATE: 08/20/22 1:06 PM: A major crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette late Friday could have been worse if not for the help of dozens of good Samaritans who stopped to help the victims trapped inside two vehicles. One person, Joshua Johnson of Opelousas, says he was leaving dinner with his wife and kids […]
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
