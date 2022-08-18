ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Larry Eugene Altermott

Larry Eugene Altermott, 74, of Benld, IL, died at John Cochran VA Medical Center, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9:09 am. He was born January 3, 1948, in Alton, IL to Joseph "Buck" Altermott & Betty Marie Baldridge Altermott. He married Carla L. Altermott on September...
BENLD, IL
Monday (8/22/22) Boys Soccer Roundup

ALTON - A lot of local schools' boy's soccer teams kicked off their season yesterday, Monday, August 22. Here are the scores from the area. The Griffins were shut out in their first game on the road against Columbia. Jack Steckler bagged a hat trick (3 goals), Danny Repp scored two goals and assisted another, and Cam Ellner scored with three assists.
ALTON, IL
NAACP Awards Edwardsville District #7 Library Books Grant

EDWARDSVILLE - During Monday’s monthly Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education meeting, the Edwardsville NAACP awarded each District #7 elementary and middle school a grant for purchasing books for their media centers that illustrate and educate the beauty of diversity. The year’s grant totals $3,000.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Laraine R. Pohlman

Laraine R. Pohlman, 94, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born in Mt. Olive, IL, on July 8, 1928, the daughter of John and Anna (Luketic) Biscan. She married Stanley B. Pohlman, Jr. in Mt. Olive on May 16, 1959. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2019.
BETHALTO, IL
SIUE’s Tolava Earns National Concrete Association Scholarship

EDWARDSVILLE – Consistency, determination and striving to achieve are some of the attributes that make one a serial winner. Such is the story of Cristian Rodrigo Tolava Torrico, a second-year graduate student in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) Department of Civil Engineering. Tolava has been...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Michael Watson

Michael Watson, 66, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away in his homes Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born June 23, 1956, to the late Johnnie and Shirley (Trebing) Watson in Centerville, IL. Michael enjoyed fishing, collecting marbles and coins, and spending time with his family. He is survived by...
PONTOON BEACH, IL

