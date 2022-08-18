ALTON - A lot of local schools' boy's soccer teams kicked off their season yesterday, Monday, August 22. Here are the scores from the area. The Griffins were shut out in their first game on the road against Columbia. Jack Steckler bagged a hat trick (3 goals), Danny Repp scored two goals and assisted another, and Cam Ellner scored with three assists.

ALTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO