FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Coroner Provides Additional Information About Two Deaths In Construction Accident
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn today provided further information in reference to the two males who tragically lost their lives at a construction site located in the 100 Block East Union Street, Edwardsville. The first victim was identified as one:. Cody W. Toenyes. White/Male – DOB: 05/17/2000...
Larry Eugene Altermott
Larry Eugene Altermott, 74, of Benld, IL, died at John Cochran VA Medical Center, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9:09 am. He was born January 3, 1948, in Alton, IL to Joseph "Buck" Altermott & Betty Marie Baldridge Altermott. He married Carla L. Altermott on September...
Alton/Edwardsville Artists Featured in Look at Edwardsville Arts Fair Show Entries
EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park on September 23-24. Today an Alton and Edwardsville artist are both featured. Artist Name: Jenna Muscarella. Location: Alton. Artist Statement: "I collect cigar boxes and keep...
Monday (8/22/22) Boys Soccer Roundup
ALTON - A lot of local schools' boy's soccer teams kicked off their season yesterday, Monday, August 22. Here are the scores from the area. The Griffins were shut out in their first game on the road against Columbia. Jack Steckler bagged a hat trick (3 goals), Danny Repp scored two goals and assisted another, and Cam Ellner scored with three assists.
NAACP Awards Edwardsville District #7 Library Books Grant
EDWARDSVILLE - During Monday’s monthly Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education meeting, the Edwardsville NAACP awarded each District #7 elementary and middle school a grant for purchasing books for their media centers that illustrate and educate the beauty of diversity. The year’s grant totals $3,000.
170 Volunteer: BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival Bike Race Big Success
EDWARDSVILLE - The BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival bicycle road race series in Edwardsville was once again a community success. The race takes an abundance of volunteers and crew and once again they all came through like clockwork. There were 170 volunteers who took part this year. The records set...
Laraine R. Pohlman
Laraine R. Pohlman, 94, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born in Mt. Olive, IL, on July 8, 1928, the daughter of John and Anna (Luketic) Biscan. She married Stanley B. Pohlman, Jr. in Mt. Olive on May 16, 1959. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2019.
Former Edwardsville Football Player Lane Kaburick Takes Up Bicycle Racing, Has Good Criterium Race
EDWARDSVILLE - Lane Kaburick, a former player on the football team at Edwardsville High School, has taken up bicycle racing and had a good showing in the BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival Saturday afternoon in Downtown Edwardsville, finishing third in the juniors 17-18 race. The Glen Carbon resident felt he...
SIUE’s Tolava Earns National Concrete Association Scholarship
EDWARDSVILLE – Consistency, determination and striving to achieve are some of the attributes that make one a serial winner. Such is the story of Cristian Rodrigo Tolava Torrico, a second-year graduate student in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) Department of Civil Engineering. Tolava has been...
Michael Watson
Michael Watson, 66, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away in his homes Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born June 23, 1956, to the late Johnnie and Shirley (Trebing) Watson in Centerville, IL. Michael enjoyed fishing, collecting marbles and coins, and spending time with his family. He is survived by...
