SIOUX COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 11:27 P.M. SUNDAY: More than 1,000 acres has burned in a large grass fire in rural Sioux County. According to Sioux County Sheriff Michael Crow Feather, Highway 31 was closed from McIntosh, S.D. to mile marker nine. Several fire departments from North and South...

SIOUX COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO