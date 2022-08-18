ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis

By Marisa Sullivan
Bambie Torres
3d ago

my mom found out that she was pregnant with me & that she had 4th stage uterine cancer at the same time. she refused treatment so she could deliver me. then she had surgery & cobalt radiation & chemo. they told her to get her affairs in order & find someone to raise her 4 children. she was alone with no one who would help. she was determined to survive & thank God she did.

Mary Branson
3d ago

it's okay you can't breast feed, you have your baby and you can get treatments for your cancer, to live to raise your baby. It could be worse. I know I'm fighting cancer 37 years.

Michael Holmes
3d ago

That sad 😔 yes indeed. but let some other moma help with that , God gave two breast for that reason. it will be ok 👍 and you will to! praying for you 🙏 ❤

