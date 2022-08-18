Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused
Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
CoinDesk
Also-Ran EOS Token Now Hottest Cryptocurrency After Switch to Antelope
The digital token EOS, mostly a disappointment since its $4 billion initial coin offering in 2018 (EOS is down 37% since then), is getting a fresh jolt thanks to a technological shift announced last week. The EOS price is up 28% over the past week, the biggest gainer among 49...
CoinDesk
Will Global Regulations Stifle the Crypto Industry or Encourage New Users?
With the Australian government announcing a new cryptocurrency regulatory regime on Monday, and news in April that the U.K. government will introduce new regulations for stablecoins, steps are being taken around the globe to monitor and control the fast-moving digital asset industry, under the guise of consumer protection. Australian Treasurer...
CoinDesk
Former CFTC Chair: Here's How SEC and CFTC Can Work Together to Regulate Crypto
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad said current gaps in crypto regulation can be filled if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC come together to form a self-regulatory organization (SRO). Massad, now a research fellow at Harvard University’s School of Government, told CoinDesk TV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Inside the $3B DeFi Exploit of Acala's Crypto Platform
When the decentralized-finance platform Acala was attacked on Saturday, allowing the perpetrators to mint what was technically $3 billion worth of its aUSD stablecoins, a natural question to ask was: Didn’t Acala audit their code?. Yes, the Polkadot-based protocol certainly did. But the exploit involved a misconfiguration in one...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
CoinDesk
How to Add Value to Real-World Documents With Authentication
Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. We thank our former intern, Zad Mahana, for his expertise and assistance in all aspects of our work on Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) and for his help in writing this paper. Introduction. In December 2021,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Targets Trimmed by Cowen
Investment bank Cowen lowered its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and mining margin expectations for bitcoin (BTC) miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) following sluggish second-quarter results, and warned about the company's ambitious hashrate goals. Marathon delivered disappointing results in the second quarter as several thousand of its mining rigs were sitting idly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year
Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
RBI Governor Says Central Bank's Warnings Pushed People to Avoid Crypto: Report
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in an interview with ET Now, said the warning bells sounded by the Indian central bank persuaded people to avoid cryptocurrencies. "I’m happy we sounded those warning signals," said Das. "Anecdotally I am aware that many people did not invest in crypto...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen, or Does It?
There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
CoinDesk
The More Energy Bitcoin Uses, the Better
Much has been written about how Bitcoin’s energy use is less carbon-intensive than its critics assume. Due to its high utilization of renewable and zero-carbon energy, this is true. Much has been written about how Bitcoin’s energy use is justified by the economic outcomes it promotes. As Bitcoin provides...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K
Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
CoinDesk
Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?
Katie Talati, the director of research at investment firm Arca, thinks traditional finance institutions are at risk of missing out on a once-in-a-decade trade. Right now, she said, ether (ETH) is woefully underpriced and there’s a catalyst around the corner. Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth...
CoinDesk
FTX Could Buy BlockFi for Only $15M – or a Lot More If Crypto Lender Hits Big Goals
As cryptocurrency lenders crumbled earlier this year, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried swooped in several times as a backstop. His actions prodded creative headline writers to evoke the market panic of 1907 and argue the co-founder of the FTX exchange and trading giant Alameda is a modern day J.P. Morgan – a financier with deep enough pockets to save the industry.
CoinDesk
Australia to Use 'Token Mapping' as Framework for Crypto Regulation
Australia's new government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since May 23, will begin a review of how cryptocurrency assets are managed, with a view toward keeping practices up to date and protecting consumers, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement released on Monday. "Australians are experiencing a digital...
CoinDesk
Wall Street Giant DTCC Launches Private Blockchain Platform to Settle Trades More Quickly
New York-based post-trade financial services company, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC), which processes all trades in the U.S. stock market, has launched a private blockchain project aimed at settling trades more quickly for clients, according to a press release Monday. The DTCC acts as the counterparty for most trades in the U.S. and underpins the entire public securities market.
CoinDesk
Banks Are Coming to Crypto’s Rescue
One of the biggest losers in this crypto winter has been trust: trust in people, trust in systems, trust in companies and even trust in technology. The collapse of Terra and then Celsius Network has uncovered a willful naivety on the part of many market participants. For many people it has been a shock from which it will take a long time to recover. To get out of this slump, crypto needs to get serious.
CoinDesk
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Why Decentralization Cultivates Community
Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group, and finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
Comments / 0