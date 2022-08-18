Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
Man arrested after firing gun outside Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a man over the weekend who they said discharged a firearm in the 1100 block of Church Street early Sunday morning. On Sunday at 1:02 a.m., LPD officers were patrolling downtown when they observed a man shooting a pistol into...
WSET
3-year-old hit, injured by vehicle backing out of driveway in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 3-year-old was hit and injured by a car in Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said. State Police said around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, the 3-year-old ran behind a vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Road.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
WSET
Roanoke Co. deputy retires after 26 years
It's been 26 years in service for Commander Chris Kuyper, and now he's leaving the Roanoke County Police Department to retire. Nearly three decades in the police force is something to celebrate, and RCPD posted a few pictures on Facebook of their time honoring Kuyper. "Thank you for the commitment...
WSET
Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
WSET
Woman seriously injured, dog dies in morning house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A house fire left one woman with serious injuries and a dog dead in Roanoke on Andrews Road NW. Fire crews were alerted of the fire around 7:20 this morning when an elderly woman called. They lost contact with her on the phone, and upon arriving swiftly to the scene found an older woman on the lawn.
wfirnews.com
Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide
(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WSET
Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
WSET
Former Roanoke councilman gets 30 months behind bars for embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A former Roanoke City councilman will spend the next 30 months behind bars for embezzlement charges. On Monday, the Roanoke City circuit court sentenced Robert Jeffrey Jr. to two and a half years in prison. In March, Jeffrey Jr. was found guilty of three felony...
WDBJ7.com
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to two and half years in prison. He was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses during a trial earlier this year, and he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.
wfirnews.com
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WSET
Watch out for this jewelry selling scam!
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're in a parking lot, gas station or truck stop in the Rockbridge County area, be aware of a scam from people trying to sell jewelry. The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of incoming reports of individuals participating in the scam.
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
WSET
Pittsylvania County man speaks out after his mother-in-law home catches on fire
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bad weather may be the reason an elderly woman lost her home in Pittsylvania County. "It appears to have been a lightning strike at the time of the fire," said Bowen. "It was a rough storm going on in that community down there," said Assistant Fire Marshal of Pittsylvania County Public Safety Scott Hutcherson.
cbs19news
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
WSET
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
