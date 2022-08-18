ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
Roanoke Co. deputy retires after 26 years

It's been 26 years in service for Commander Chris Kuyper, and now he's leaving the Roanoke County Police Department to retire. Nearly three decades in the police force is something to celebrate, and RCPD posted a few pictures on Facebook of their time honoring Kuyper. "Thank you for the commitment...
Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
Woman seriously injured, dog dies in morning house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A house fire left one woman with serious injuries and a dog dead in Roanoke on Andrews Road NW. Fire crews were alerted of the fire around 7:20 this morning when an elderly woman called. They lost contact with her on the phone, and upon arriving swiftly to the scene found an older woman on the lawn.
Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide

(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to two and half years in prison. He was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses during a trial earlier this year, and he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
Watch out for this jewelry selling scam!

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're in a parking lot, gas station or truck stop in the Rockbridge County area, be aware of a scam from people trying to sell jewelry. The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of incoming reports of individuals participating in the scam.
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
