Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Prepare for lengthy overnight delays on I-95 near Quantico exitWatchful EyeQuantico, VA
The Culpeper Switch Was a Bunker Built To Store Vast Amounts of Money, in Case of a Nuclear ApocalypseYana BostongirlCulpeper, VA
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster homeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 on Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.
Two injured after Bristow shooting, suspect in custody
A shooting in Bristow on Monday left two people injured and a suspect in custody.
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Police investigate crossbow bolt that was shot into window of Woodbridge home
Prince William County police are investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was shot into the window of a Woodbridge home on Saturday.
State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man
State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
WTOP
‘Extremely irate’ man charged after firing gun at work during argument in Virginia
A man who fired a gun during an argument at work on Friday in Virginia is facing charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the Richmond Traffic Control in Stafford just before 11 a.m. on Friday. John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate”...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford DUI drives car into water
A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
WHSV
4 hurt after small planes collide in Fauquier County
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 4 people are hurt after a two-plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash happened Saturday at 9:05 a.m. on Ritchie Road. Virginia State Police say a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land while another Stearman Aircraft was trying to take off. The two planes collided, causing...
Prince William police investigating stabbing at pizza restaurant
Police are investigating an incident in Woodbridge on Saturday where a verbal altercation turned violent, resulting in one man being stabbed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver with unrestrained kids in car hits firetruck responding to crash in Virginia, police say
STAFFORD, Va. - A Maryland faces several charges after he was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into firetruck all while his children were in the car, police in Stafford County, Virginia say. According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday around 11:08 p.m....
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
NBC12
Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a Stafford firefighter and four passengers in a car crash. On Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on I-95 North at the 134-mile marker and found a...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
Virginia landlord gets $50K after deputies use Taser in false arrest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded $50,000 to a northern Virginia landlord who was shot three times with a stun gun when sheriff's deputies wrongly arrested him following a tenant's complaint.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
