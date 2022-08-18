Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Related
Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball
The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness relocating to Wheat Cross Drive
Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating to Wheat Cross Drive and expanding to offer more self-care services to the community. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating from 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 200, Cypress, to 9114 Wheat Cross Drive, Houston, on Sept. 8. The business is also expanding to offer more services through Ultimate Salons and Suites, which will offer a variety of self-care services. The services will include stylists, aestheticians, massage therapists, lash and nail technicians, and other similar services. 346-299-1512. www.ultimatedriptherapy.com.
Learn about Mar Bella, August's featured neighborhood
Located near Hwy. 96 and Hwy. 146, Mar Bella in League City is close to various attractions, including dining and entertainment and the waters of Galveston Bay. Schools: Sandra Mossman Elementary School, Bayside Intermediate School, Clear Falls High School. Property taxes (in dollars) Galveston County 0.41494. Clear Creek ISD 1.1797.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
Taqueria La Norteñita now open on Cullen Boulevard near Pearland
This is not a menu item from Taqueria La Norteñita. It is a stock photo only. (Courtesy Pexels) Taqueria La Norteñita, located at 14455 Cullen Blvd., Ste. A-104, Houston, opened July 22. The new restaurant offers both breakfast and daytime meals that range from breakfast tacos and dishes, chicken and beef tacos, tortas, gorditas, quesadillas and parrilladas. This list is not comprehensive. 281-692-8204. https://bit.ly/3CpCQwK.
Main Squeeze Juice Co. announces opening date for new Missouri City location
Main Squeeze Juice Co. has selected an opening date for its new franchise location in Missouri City. (Courtesy Main Squeeze Juice Co.) Fast-casual juice and smoothie bar concept Main Squeeze Juice Co. has set an opening date for a new franchise location in Missouri City. Main Squeeze is targeting Sept....
Temptation's Bite bread shop opening in Katy this September
Temptation's Bite will sell international, vegan and gluten-free breads. (Courtesy Pexels) Temptation's Bite will open at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy during the last week of September. The shop will sell a variety of breads, including international, vegan and gluten-free options. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits
7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
All Star 2 Ace Hardware opens in Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) All Star 2 Ace Hardware, located at 10226 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened Aug. 8. The hardware store sells a variety of products, including grills, plumbing parts, paint and gardening supplies, according to Assistant Manager Portia Hooper. 346-518-0911. www.acehardware.com/store-details/17973.
City of Katy continues with Pin Oak Road improvement projects
Construction on the project is halfway completed, according to officials. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Katy is continuing their road improvement projects, including the ones located at Pin Oak Road. This street maintenance project involves spot repairs to concrete streets as well as the striping of lanes with new markings along an area of Pin Oak Road beginning at Hwy. 90, crossing Katy Freeway and extending to Katy Flewellen Road. A small portion of Kingsland Boulevard is also included. According to ARKK Engineers, construction is halfway completed.
Construction starts on Phase 2 of Katy Boardwalk District outer loop trail; entry road work nears completion
Construction has started on the second phase of an outer loop trail at the Katy Boardwalk District. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Construction has started on the second phase of a 2.3-mile outer loop trail at the 169-acre walkable, mixed-use setting known as the Katy Boardwalk District. The trail loop begins...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe
With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
Saint Nicholas School purchases 5.5 acres to stay in Braeswood Place neighborhood
St. Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc., land it had leased since 2018. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Saint Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United...
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
Burn ban lifted in Montgomery County
Montgomery County lifted its burn ban Aug. 22. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County residents are now able to burn small limbs and leaves they find on their property after the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office lifted the burn ban Aug. 22, according to both the fire marshal’s website and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
VGXI announces grand opening for new headquarters in Conroe
VGXI announced the grand opening date of its new headquarters Aug. 17. (Courtesy VGXI Inc.) VGXI announced in an Aug. 17 news release the grand opening date of its new headquarters and expanded manufacturing facility in Conroe. VGXI is a contract developer and manufacturer of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene...
See what TEA accountability ratings schools earned in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar set to open in the Heights
The Big Muffaletta is one of the many menu items for this New Orleans-inspired space. (Courtesy Mikah Danae) Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is slated to open Aug. 19 at 550 Heights Blvd., Houston, replacing the former Revival Market. According to a release, owner Layne Cruz said she is introducing “her Louisiana” to the Houston Heights. The menu is organized into four categories: breakfast, lunch, all day and happy hour. Some dishes include the Sardou Omelet, Cheddar Bacon Biscuits, The Big Muffuletta, Black & Tan Po Boy, Veggie Pappardelle, Layne’s Gumbo, Crab-Stuffed Hush Puppies and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Hush Puppies. The beverage program also focuses on Cruz’s background with New Orleans-style coffee flavors, New Orleans cocktails in a low-ABV format, beer and wine. 713-880-8463. www.lagniappeheights.com.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1