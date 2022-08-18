ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball

The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Community Impact Houston

Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness relocating to Wheat Cross Drive

Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating to Wheat Cross Drive and expanding to offer more self-care services to the community. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating from 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 200, Cypress, to 9114 Wheat Cross Drive, Houston, on Sept. 8. The business is also expanding to offer more services through Ultimate Salons and Suites, which will offer a variety of self-care services. The services will include stylists, aestheticians, massage therapists, lash and nail technicians, and other similar services. 346-299-1512. www.ultimatedriptherapy.com.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conroe, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Taqueria La Norteñita now open on Cullen Boulevard near Pearland

This is not a menu item from Taqueria La Norteñita. It is a stock photo only. (Courtesy Pexels) Taqueria La Norteñita, located at 14455 Cullen Blvd., Ste. A-104, Houston, opened July 22. The new restaurant offers both breakfast and daytime meals that range from breakfast tacos and dishes, chicken and beef tacos, tortas, gorditas, quesadillas and parrilladas. This list is not comprehensive. 281-692-8204. https://bit.ly/3CpCQwK.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop opening in Katy this September

Temptation's Bite will sell international, vegan and gluten-free breads. (Courtesy Pexels) Temptation's Bite will open at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy during the last week of September. The shop will sell a variety of breads, including international, vegan and gluten-free options. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community...
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Lake Conroe#Souvenir#Bernhardt Winery#Texas Brewery Tours
Community Impact Houston

7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits

7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

All Star 2 Ace Hardware opens in Magnolia

All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) All Star 2 Ace Hardware, located at 10226 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened Aug. 8. The hardware store sells a variety of products, including grills, plumbing parts, paint and gardening supplies, according to Assistant Manager Portia Hooper. 346-518-0911. www.acehardware.com/store-details/17973.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

City of Katy continues with Pin Oak Road improvement projects

Construction on the project is halfway completed, according to officials. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Katy is continuing their road improvement projects, including the ones located at Pin Oak Road. This street maintenance project involves spot repairs to concrete streets as well as the striping of lanes with new markings along an area of Pin Oak Road beginning at Hwy. 90, crossing Katy Freeway and extending to Katy Flewellen Road. A small portion of Kingsland Boulevard is also included. According to ARKK Engineers, construction is halfway completed.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mocomotive.com

Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe

With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burn ban lifted in Montgomery County

Montgomery County lifted its burn ban Aug. 22. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County residents are now able to burn small limbs and leaves they find on their property after the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office lifted the burn ban Aug. 22, according to both the fire marshal’s website and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar set to open in the Heights

The Big Muffaletta is one of the many menu items for this New Orleans-inspired space. (Courtesy Mikah Danae) Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is slated to open Aug. 19 at 550 Heights Blvd., Houston, replacing the former Revival Market. According to a release, owner Layne Cruz said she is introducing “her Louisiana” to the Houston Heights. The menu is organized into four categories: breakfast, lunch, all day and happy hour. Some dishes include the Sardou Omelet, Cheddar Bacon Biscuits, The Big Muffuletta, Black & Tan Po Boy, Veggie Pappardelle, Layne’s Gumbo, Crab-Stuffed Hush Puppies and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Hush Puppies. The beverage program also focuses on Cruz’s background with New Orleans-style coffee flavors, New Orleans cocktails in a low-ABV format, beer and wine. 713-880-8463. www.lagniappeheights.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy