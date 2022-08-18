ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Armed bandits stage brazen San Jose bakery robbery

SAN JOSE -- Five suspects armed with knives stormed into a long-established San Jose bakery early Wednesday morning, threatening employees before fleeing with cash.

In a video posted by the owners of Peters' Bakery on Facebook, the suspects grab employees in a supply room and the kitchen.  They then escape with what appears to be a cash box.

San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting the robbery at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspects had fled.

They remain at large. There were no injuries among the employees.

"They took an undisclosed amount of cash," police told KPIX in an email. "This is an ongoing investigation."

The bakery has been in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood since 1936.

On the video, the suspects were all wearing masks, one was wearing a distinctive knit cap -- white with a red pompon on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15F09U_0hMHcdXM00
Robbers' images captured on surveillance camera. Peters Bakery

In response to the post, employees with Frost Cupcake Factory located on North Bascom Ave. said they also were victims of an early morning robbery.

"Hi guys! The night before, Aug 16th at 3:30am we were also broken into and robbed, right before we arrived to work. Same hoods, same movements, we have video we shared with San Jose Police Department but these definitely look connected."

