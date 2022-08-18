ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Icon

Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
AdWeek

Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’

Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on "It Pays to Be You,"...
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Turn Off Your Story Rewatch Count

Snap Inc.'s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge

Snapchat+ is Snap Inc.'s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive and...
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Set Your #1 Best Friend

In June, Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
AdWeek

Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts

Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media's Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max's The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter's brand safety solution, Audio Data Cloud.
AdWeek

Nextdoor Names 2022 Neighborhood Favorites Winners

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor revealed the winners Monday of its sixth annual Neighborhood Favorites...
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji

Snap Inc.'s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
AdWeek

Monday Stir

On Tuesday Aug 2 a giant billboard selling a single Cheestring went up at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square. The billboard was up for three days and has so far received over 1,000 offers (and counting) ranging from the serious to the ridiculous—including two Persian cats, a broken lawnmower, Shaquille O'Neal Rookie Cards, someone's pregnant girlfriend, a golden gorilla statue and a yacht. The stunt is part of "Keep it Cheesy", a new campaign created for Black Diamond Cheestrings by Toronto-based agency Broken Heart Love Affair.
AdWeek

New Globant Ads Poke Fun at the One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Consultancy

Digital IT and software development company Globant used its first global campaign in January to establish the tagline "Seek Reinvention," positioning itself as a solution for businesses looking to become more agile and creative. For their next campaign with Gut Buenos Aires, Globant is taking aim at their more traditional competitors by claiming they're "Reinventing Consultancy."
AdWeek

Essity Appoints Ex-AMV BBDO CEO Sarah Douglas as Global Brand Director

Essity, maker of Bodyform, Saba and Libresse, has hired former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas as global brand...
AdWeek

How HBO Ignited House of the Dragon's Marketing Campaign

On Warner Bros. Discovery's earnings call in early August, CEO David Zaslav called House of the Dragon's marketing push "the biggest campaign in HBO history." It's easy to see why.
AdWeek

The Adweek Podcast Network Announces Its Next Wave of Releases: New Pods, New Seasons

On Home / Work, Lucio brings role models of the marketing industry together with their partners for real talk about the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. The podcast showcases a diverse range of families—traditional and nontraditional, two-career households and single parents—allowing a new generation to learn from their experiences.
AdWeek

Goodfood Channels Bob Ross by Painting an Image of a Happy Little Dinner

Bob Ross' fame has grown significantly since his death in 1995 as new audiences discovered the soothing art lessons he delivered...
AdWeek

Truff and Hidden Valley Unite in a Condiment to Dip Them All

Brand collaborations can be fun and generate much attention for the companies involved, but they're not always built to last. It's hard, for example, to see ongoing demand for beer that tastes like French's mustard or an ice cream version of Kraft's macaroni and cheese. Enjoying...
