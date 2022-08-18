-On Tuesday Aug 2 a giant billboard selling a single Cheestring went up at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square. The billboard was up for three days and has so far received over 1,000 offers (and counting) ranging from the serious to the ridiculous—including two Persian cats, a broken lawnmower, Shaquille O’Neal Rookie Cards, someone’s pregnant girlfriend, a golden gorilla statue and a yacht. The stunt is part of “Keep it Cheesy”, a new campaign created for Black Diamond Cheestrings by Toronto-based agency Broken Heart Love Affair.

