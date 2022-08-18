ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Casemiro: Manchester United progressing in bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WZR7_0hMHXOoK00

Manchester United are making progress with the prospective signing of Casemiro , with the Real Madrid midfielder now considered a priority in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The 30-year-old has emerged as a target to solve United's longstanding issues in the middle of the park, with the protracted pursuit of Frenkie de Jong no closer to completion.

Talks with Madrid for Casemiro are advancing after United negotiators visited the Spanish captial earlier this week, with a deal worth in the region of £60m mooted.

The Brazil international has three years remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and has played an integral role in winning five Champions League and three La Liga titles since joining in 2013.

Casemiro's starting status has come under threat, however, following the €80m signing of Aurelin Tchouameni from Monaco this summer.

Tchouameni started Madrid's first La Liga game of the new campaign against Almeria, with Casemiro only appearing as an 83rd-minute substitute for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Erik ten Hag is eager to add to his squad after a miserable start to life at Old Trafford, losing both of his first Premier League games in charge to leave United bottom of the table.

While left-back Tyrell Malacia, playmaker Christian Eriksen and centre-half Lisandro Martinez have all arrived, United have been frustrated in efforts to add primary target De Jong and others.

United are understood to still be in the market for a forward, with the possibility of a loan for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic explored. A back-up goalkeeper and right-back are also being considered.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How Premier League teams have used their substitutes so far this season

Premier League teams continue to take advantage of the new rule allowing up to five substitutes per match, after the first three rounds of fixtures this season.Manchester United, Brentford and Crystal Palace have used 14 of the 15 substitutions available to them so far, while every team bar Leicester and Nottingham Forest have made at least four changes in at least one game.Here, the PA news agency looks at how teams have used their resources so far.All changeUnited made their full five changes in each of their first two games and though Erik Ten Hag settled for four – Anthony...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham complete Emerson Palmieri signing from Chelsea

West Ham have announced the signing of Italy international Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.The 28-year-old defender has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £15million.Emerson was born in Brazil, but moved to Italy in 2014, and was eventually granted citizenship, playing in the Azzurri’s win over England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here,” said Emerson.“It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready.“Personally, since the first day I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England midfielder Jill Scott retires from soccer

England midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from soccer on Tuesday, the second member of the Euro 2022-winning team to do so in two days.The 35-year-old Scott’s decision comes after Ellen White, the team's record scorer, said Monday she was retiring. Both Scott and White played in the final of the Women’s European Championship on July 31, when England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time.Scott made her England debut in 2006 and had a total of 161 international appearances — second only to Fara Williams with 172 — and scored 27 goals for the national side.She had been without...
SOCCER
The Independent

When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Start time, TV channel and how to watch online

The Carabao Cup is back under way, and this week sees the second round take place as well as the third-round draw.The competition otherwise known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, sees all 92 clubs in the Premier League and Football League compete for a place in the final at Wembley in February. Liverpool are the reigning champions, having won a dramatic penalty shootout against Chelsea in last season’s final.The first round saw all of League One, League Two and most Championship clubs compete earlier this month, and this second round has featured the winners of those matches as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd eye Antony and Allan Saint-Maximin with Chelsea confident over Anthony Gordon

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are poised to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There is also interest from Erik Ten Hag in Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, who gave Manchester City a torrid time in the 3-3 draw last weekend. While Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘A pioneer of the game’: Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott retires after legendary England career

England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football after a career that saw her win 161 international caps. The 35-year-old represented the Lionesses in 10 international tournaments and won every domestic honour during her time in the game, including a Women’s Super League title with Manchester City. Scott was a substitute as England defeated Germany in extra time at Wembley to win their first major international title and was a popular figure in the Lionesses’ camp and throughout her career. She sits second on England’s all-time list of most capped players and her announcement comes...
SOCCER
The Independent

Oxford United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.Sam Johnstone made his Crystal Palace debut in a strong line-up for the Carabao Cup second-round clash at Oxford.Academy players Killian Phillips and Kaden Rodney made their senior bows for the visitors, who had a clutch of big names in the starting XI.Eddie McGinty started in goal as Oxford showed six changes from their 1-1 draw with Morecambe.Follow all the latest in the live blog below: Read More When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Start time, TV channel and how to watch online
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bolt’s trademark pose and Scott retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.FootballJill Scott hung up her boots.Right, we’re not crying. I promised myself. I’m retiring from football. And I’m leaving with a gold medal swinging from my neck.This is my farewell with @TPTFootballhttps://t.co/6bL5RA1p7z— Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) August 23, 2022161 caps.16 magical years.#Lionesses legend @JillScottJS8 has announced her retirement from football. Congrats on a wonderful career, Jill! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0T86uHlSJg— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 23, 2022A pioneer of Women’s football and a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Spanish#La Liga#Old Trafford
The Independent

Jill Scott’s journey from England debut to becoming a Lionesses favourite

Jill Scott recalls that when she was preparing to come on for her England debut in 2006, wearing moulds rather than the requested studs, boss Hope Powell joked that if she slipped on the pitch, she would never play for the team again.As it transpired, having come through that late cameo against Holland at the age of 19, which she says saw her “shuffle around” to ensure she stayed on her feet, Scott did then go on to win 160 further England caps – more than any other Lioness save Fara Williams.Her popularity both within the England squad and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William jokes he won’t miss Jill Scott’s slide tackles as England star retires

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated England midfielder Jill Scott on her career as she announced her retirement, joking he would not miss her “slide tackles”.William, president of the FA, wrote in a personal tweet: “A pioneer of Women’s football and a great team player.“@JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it’s been a pleasure to get to know you.“Tiny bit pleased there won’t be any more slide tackles during ‘friendly’ kickabouts… W”.A pioneer of Women’s football and a great team player. @JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it’s been a pleasure to get to know you.Tiny bit pleased there won’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

804K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy