thecentersquare.com

Louisiana state audit finds unresolved fiscal issues with town of Simmesport

(The Center Square) — A recent audit of the Town of Simmesport's 2020 financial statements revealed many unresolved issues from previous reviews, from delinquent property taxes, to improperly documented meal and vehicle expenses, to record retention issues. Certified Public Accountants at Kolder, Slaven & Company, LLC produced a contracted...
SIMMESPORT, LA
thecentersquare.com

Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state

(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: California's tax collectors continue to reach outside California

For some time now, California has been the worst state in the country when it comes to exploiting the most tangential of connections to claim tax liability. Recently, the state reasserted its claim to this dubious distinction by attempting to claim the right to tax the sale of partnership interests by nonresidents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state

(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Georgia entertainment venues received $251M in COVID-19 federal relief funds

(The Center Square) — The feds have given more than $251 million to 323 entertainment venues and organizations across Georgia as part of a program to help locations that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Center Square analysis of federal data shows. The Small Business Administration awarded the money...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Taxpayer advocate groups working to protect residents from excessive taxation, spending

(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine nurses reject union decertification effort

(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals have voted to keep their union representation following a decertification push by non-union workers who objected to a previous mail balloting vote. The vote, held between Aug. 17-18, affirmed the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rivian subcontractors to pay overtime wages, penalties totaling $315,000

(The Center Square) – Subcontractors for an Illinois-based electric vehicle maker have settled with the state over back overtime wages. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a consent decree with construction subcontractors building a new production line for Rivian Automotive Inc. in Normal, Illinois. The settlement requires two subcontractors to pay over $300,000 in back wages and penalties to resolve allegations that they failed to pay Mexican laborers overtime wages.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

11th Texas County declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – Live Oak County has declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 11 counties that have done so since July 5. The county is located just south of Atascosa County and two counties west from Goliad County, both of which already issued invasion declarations.
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

New jobless numbers show Ohio makes small gains in job creation

(The Center Square) – Ohio stopped a two-month job growth slide with slight growth in July even though the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged. Ohio added 6,900 private sector jobs in July but held at a 3.9% unemployment rate, slightly above the national rate of 3.5%, according to the most recent jobs report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

10 Iowa school districts divide $2.3 million therapeutic classroom grants

(The Center Square) – Ten Iowa school districts have received therapeutic classroom grants that legislators allotted through 2020 legislation, the Iowa Department of Education announced Monday. The department said it awarded more than $2.3 million to the school districts to aid learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their...
IOWA STATE

