thecentersquare.com
Louisiana state audit finds unresolved fiscal issues with town of Simmesport
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of the Town of Simmesport's 2020 financial statements revealed many unresolved issues from previous reviews, from delinquent property taxes, to improperly documented meal and vehicle expenses, to record retention issues. Certified Public Accountants at Kolder, Slaven & Company, LLC produced a contracted...
thecentersquare.com
Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state
(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky General Assembly's special session on flood relief to start Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday afternoon announced a special session of the General Assembly will start at noon Wednesday regarding the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky last month. In a video statement, the governor said the purpose of the session will be to establish...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
thecentersquare.com
Inflation Reduction Act could hurt VA taxpayers, do little to stop inflation, groups warn
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week, could have a negative impact on certain sectors of Virginia’s economy and do little to halt inflation, some groups are warning. Federal lawmakers narrowly passed the IRA along party lines with...
thecentersquare.com
$20 million in federal funds for Pennsylvania preservation of streams, farmland
(The Center Square) – A grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will send $20 million to Pennsylvania to restore streams in central Pennsylvania and preserve farmland. The funding is part of a $200 million initiative, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, “to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: California's tax collectors continue to reach outside California
For some time now, California has been the worst state in the country when it comes to exploiting the most tangential of connections to claim tax liability. Recently, the state reasserted its claim to this dubious distinction by attempting to claim the right to tax the sale of partnership interests by nonresidents.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia entertainment venues received $251M in COVID-19 federal relief funds
(The Center Square) — The feds have given more than $251 million to 323 entertainment venues and organizations across Georgia as part of a program to help locations that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Center Square analysis of federal data shows. The Small Business Administration awarded the money...
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayer advocate groups working to protect residents from excessive taxation, spending
(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Evers pitches $600 million tax cut, price cut plan ahead of November election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor says he wants to cut taxes in the state. After proposing more than $1 billion in new taxes and new spending in each of his two proposed state budgets, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed a $600 million tax cut and price cut plan.
thecentersquare.com
Maine nurses reject union decertification effort
(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals have voted to keep their union representation following a decertification push by non-union workers who objected to a previous mail balloting vote. The vote, held between Aug. 17-18, affirmed the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative...
thecentersquare.com
Rivian subcontractors to pay overtime wages, penalties totaling $315,000
(The Center Square) – Subcontractors for an Illinois-based electric vehicle maker have settled with the state over back overtime wages. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a consent decree with construction subcontractors building a new production line for Rivian Automotive Inc. in Normal, Illinois. The settlement requires two subcontractors to pay over $300,000 in back wages and penalties to resolve allegations that they failed to pay Mexican laborers overtime wages.
thecentersquare.com
11th Texas County declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Live Oak County has declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 11 counties that have done so since July 5. The county is located just south of Atascosa County and two counties west from Goliad County, both of which already issued invasion declarations.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
thecentersquare.com
New jobless numbers show Ohio makes small gains in job creation
(The Center Square) – Ohio stopped a two-month job growth slide with slight growth in July even though the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged. Ohio added 6,900 private sector jobs in July but held at a 3.9% unemployment rate, slightly above the national rate of 3.5%, according to the most recent jobs report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana regulators file suit against federal regulators over Grand Gulf nuclear power plant
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission is suing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, alleging the federal agency is slow-walking decisions regarding Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant that could save customers millions. The PSC recently filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
thecentersquare.com
10 Iowa school districts divide $2.3 million therapeutic classroom grants
(The Center Square) – Ten Iowa school districts have received therapeutic classroom grants that legislators allotted through 2020 legislation, the Iowa Department of Education announced Monday. The department said it awarded more than $2.3 million to the school districts to aid learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their...
thecentersquare.com
Hundreds of North Carolina entertainment venues received more than $287M in federal COVID-19 grants
(The Center Square) — Hundreds of North Carolina businesses received more than $287 million in grants through the federal Shuttered Venue Operators program that concluded in July. The grants were aimed at entertainment businesses, such as theaters, museums and live venues, that were forced to close down due to...
