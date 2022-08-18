ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk said....
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
CCS teachers strike for second day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
Highest-paying jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to consider if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. 1. Radiologists, $348,520 (average annual salary) 2. Surgeons, All...
Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
Local man to raise money towards brain injury at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local man is using his survival story to change lives. Dylan Flynn's Pass the Bass benefits brain injury support. Dylan will be at Wonderbus Music Fest from Aug. 26-28 raising money for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA). Over the years, Dylan has donated close to $50,000 to BIAA selling merch and taking donations at music fests across the country.
