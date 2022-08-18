Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
myfox28columbus.com
CCS graduates support teachers, blame district for ongoing school building conditions
Recent graduates of Columbus City Schools say they fought for air conditioning and better conditions in their school buildings before earning their diplomas. However, they maintain the CCS school board failed to act on their ongoing concerns. "The district has really had a bait and switch method for the last...
myfox28columbus.com
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio extending hours to help students during teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is expanding its hours to help support Columbus City Schools students with virtual learning during the teacher strike. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio is working to ensure Columbus City School students are well supported during...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk said....
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
'Idle time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
myfox28columbus.com
Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS teachers strike for second day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
myfox28columbus.com
Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye Ranch educates parents on importance of treating natural black hair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Parents in Central Ohio got a chance to learn more about the importance of hair and what it can do to self-esteem when Buckeye Ranch held a special tutorial for parents at Malason Salon in Whitehall. Kamilah Twymon is the Vice President and runs the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
myfox28columbus.com
Groveport Madison parent hesitant for kids to attend football games following shooting
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison High School kicked off their football season last Friday night, but what has people talking isn't the results of the game but the gunshots in the closing minutes. Melissa Smith is a mother of two and both kids attend school in the district....
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye greats give back to community with back to school backpack giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two former Buckeyes and their charity are giving back just in time for the start of school. The Driven Foundation, founded by former Ohio State and NFL players Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, held its sixth annual back-to-school event Sunday. The team filled up 400...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus mayor says 'restart negotiations right now' as teachers strike begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers from the state’s largest district hit the picket lines for the first time since 1975 early Monday. Their strike started just two days before school starts for thousands of students. Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said she is disappointed and saddened by...
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
myfox28columbus.com
Highest-paying jobs in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to consider if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. 1. Radiologists, $348,520 (average annual salary) 2. Surgeons, All...
myfox28columbus.com
Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
myfox28columbus.com
Local man to raise money towards brain injury at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local man is using his survival story to change lives. Dylan Flynn's Pass the Bass benefits brain injury support. Dylan will be at Wonderbus Music Fest from Aug. 26-28 raising money for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA). Over the years, Dylan has donated close to $50,000 to BIAA selling merch and taking donations at music fests across the country.
myfox28columbus.com
First responder hockey game's proceeds going to slain Clark County deputy's scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Springfield hockey rink will host a face-off between Ohio first responders with the proceeds going to a scholarship named for a Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty. The NTPRD Chiller ice rink will host the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the...
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware County Sheriff's Office helps make Big Walnut student's first day memorable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office jumped in to make a student's first day of middle school one to remember. Several years ago a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy passed away from brain cancer. Deputy Weppler, 36, was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Comments / 0