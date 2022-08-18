Read full article on original website
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Clinical Applications Coordinator (LIHC)
Susanville Indian Rancheria: Clinical Applications Coordinator (LIHC) POSITION TITLE: Clinical Applications Coordinator (LIHC) STARTING SALARY: $28.77 to $35.97 depending on experience. GRADE: 14. FLSA STATUS: Non – Exempt. NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 1. STATUS: Permanent. HOURS: Full Time. BENEFITS: Highly competitive package *See below. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes –...
Job Announcement: Registered Dental Assistant
Susanville Indian Rancheria: Registered Dental Assistant. STARTING SALARY: $21.88 to $27.35 depending on experience. NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 1 – Full Time 1 – Part Time. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes – This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630.
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Emergency Services Coordinator/ Risk Assessment Officer
Susanville Indian Rancheria: Emergency Services Coordinator/ Risk Assessment Officer. POSITION TITLE: Emergency Services Coordinator/ Risk Assessment Officer. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes – This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES:. This position will work under...
Job Announcement: Susanville School District – (1) Paraprofessional, (1) Bilingual Paraprofessional
Susanville School District – (1) Paraprofessional, (1) Bilingual Paraprofessional. The Susanville School District announces the following classified vacancies for the 2022-2023 school year:. POSITION:. One (1) 5.67 hours per day (7:55-1:35) Paraprofessional at McKinley School. One (1) 5.92 hours per day (times to be determined) Bilingual Paraprofessional at Susanville...
Lassen Land & Homes: Listings for August 21st
Established. Well known. Knowledgeable. Lassen Land & Homes is relocating to our Janesville location in 2022!. For all your 2022 Real Estate Needs call Odette and Diane at 530-257-7727. Established. Well known. Knowledgeable. SERVING LASSEN COUNTY FOR OVER 40 YEARS!. The Market is Moving!! ARE YOU?? Call Us To List...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 23, 1946
Construction started this week by the Paul Bunyan Lumber Co of a new sawmill on the site of its former one which was destroyed by fire the end of last May. R. L. Kemp, manager, said foundations were poured Wednesday and he estimated the mill would be ready for operation the first of the year.
Congratulations to our Pizza Factory Winner Amber Casaurang
Congratulations to Amber Casaurang! Win a free large one-topping pizza from either the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory and you could be our pizza winner – it’s super easy! Just scroll down and use our handy entry form. You can enter once per day from each email address. We’ll announce our weekly winner right here next Monday morning.
Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes
A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
