DES MOINES, Iowa – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, Sheep, and Swine barns are all slated to get new roofs, floors, lighting, restrooms, and offices.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO