ourquadcities.com
$25M project planned to renovate Iowa State Fair livestock barns
DES MOINES, Iowa – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, Sheep, and Swine barns are all slated to get new roofs, floors, lighting, restrooms, and offices.
ourquadcities.com
Dairies compete for State Fair honors
Top dairies competed for honors in the Holstein Dairy Cattle show judged Friday, August 12, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta exhibited the Grand Champion Female and the Senior Champion Female. Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta also won Premier Breeder and the Premier Exhibitor this year. The...
ourquadcities.com
Two Iowa teachers receive stipends to help students in science
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teachers from Iowa received stipends from the Society for Science to help students in scientific research. Educators in this program help their students who may come from underrepresented groups or low-income households put together STEM projects for science research competitions. Ann Jackson, a Marshalltown...
ourquadcities.com
Ticket bought in northeast Iowa wins $1M from Mega Millions Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — Someone bought a Mega Million lottery ticket in northeast Iowa that is worth $1 million, according to the Iowa Lottery. The ticket was only one number away from Friday’s $99 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers, but missing the Mega Ball. Friday’s winning numbers were 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3.
ourquadcities.com
When to stop for a school bus
The Iowa Public Health Association sent out a good reminder on social media about when to stop for stopped school buses. The graphic, provided by the Iowa Department of Transportation, shows the different scenarios drivers could face depending on how many lanes are on the road. This quick visual guide...
ourquadcities.com
Nonprofits expand efforts to a building more than a century old
Tapestry Farms works with refugees who resettle in the Quad Cities area. The group works to eliminate barriers refugees face with housing, education, healthcare, jobs, food, and transportation. Tapestry Farms is joining forces with Humble Dwellings, another nonprofit organization that renovates and restores living spaces. Tapestry Farms Executive Director and...
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
ourquadcities.com
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
ourquadcities.com
Tornadoes spotted near Aledo and Viola Saturday afternoon
While we had some showers and storms in the Quad Cities today, it was much worse in Mercer County. Severe weather spotters reported tornadoes near Aledo and Viola between 1:50 and 2:15 p.m. Local 4 and Fox 18 chief meteorologist Andy McCray was live on air with coverage of the...
