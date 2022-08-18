ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

KSLTV

Davis County students are welcomed back to a new school year

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Students in the Davis School District took on their first day of school Monday. Centerville Elementary students went back to school in style by walking the red carpet with a sea of streamers waved by family and community members. The sixth-grade student council members offered up...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah families feeling financial burden of school fees

SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of sending children to school can add up from clothing to school supplies. Add on student fees, and it can be a hardship for some families. A bill that would have helped parents offset school fees didn’t pass this last legislative session. Some families in southern Utah are feeling sticker shock with several of their kids participating in different activities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

No injuries reported after crash involving school bus

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A crash involving a Weber School District bus temporarily blocked U.S. Highway 89 Tuesday morning. Both directions of U.S. 89 (Washington Blvd.) were closed at 850 East in South Ogden while emergency crews were on scene. No injuries were reported and officials did not say...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
KSLTV

Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Centerville homeowners’ fence driven into multiple times

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed through a Centerville family’s fence, and then into their neighbor’s backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed.
CENTERVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Suspects booked after alleged vehicle theft crime spree from California to Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Three suspects are in police custody after breaking into a car in American Fork and claiming they work for a crime organization in Chile. According to court documents, Ricardo Antonio Riffo, 52, Rayza Lee Gonzalez Cerda, 30, and Luis Felipe Cerda de la Puente, 31, from Chile, were pulled over by police after a vehicle burglary call in American Fork at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

Layton man built his home to be an highly energy-efficient house

LAYTON, Utah — John Loveless doesn’t break a sweat when it’s in the triple digits. That’s because he lives in what he calls “a giant Yeti cooler,” a highly energy-efficient house that was primarily home-made by the Layton resident. His story begins years ago...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Two in critical condition after crash that closed Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 189 near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry was turning left from the park onto U.S. 189 Sunday evening when it pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Police search for porch pirate after fleeing, woman suspect in custody

RIVERTON, Utah — Police are searching for a porch pirate after he fled from them in a U-Haul Sunday morning. Riverton Police told KSL TV that Bluffdale and Riverton residents have been reporting that their packages were being stolen from their porches and items were taken from their vehicles over several nights.
RIVERTON, UT

