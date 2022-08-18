Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
Davis County students are welcomed back to a new school year
CENTERVILLE, Utah — Students in the Davis School District took on their first day of school Monday. Centerville Elementary students went back to school in style by walking the red carpet with a sea of streamers waved by family and community members. The sixth-grade student council members offered up...
KSLTV
‘We just need the drivers’: School districts grapple with staffing shortages
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Wendy Haderlie has been a bus driver for the Alpine School District for 15 years. “I love it. I love the kids,” she said. “They need to have that contact. They need to have somebody that cares when they get on the bus first thing in the morning and maybe even that last thing when they get off.”
KSLTV
Utah families feeling financial burden of school fees
SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of sending children to school can add up from clothing to school supplies. Add on student fees, and it can be a hardship for some families. A bill that would have helped parents offset school fees didn’t pass this last legislative session. Some families in southern Utah are feeling sticker shock with several of their kids participating in different activities.
KSLTV
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
KSLTV
No injuries reported after crash involving school bus
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A crash involving a Weber School District bus temporarily blocked U.S. Highway 89 Tuesday morning. Both directions of U.S. 89 (Washington Blvd.) were closed at 850 East in South Ogden while emergency crews were on scene. No injuries were reported and officials did not say...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
KSLTV
Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
KSLTV
Utah family feels like they’re being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy family said they’re fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. “They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn’t quite figure out what was happening,” said Robert Smith. For...
KSLTV
Centerville homeowners’ fence driven into multiple times
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed through a Centerville family’s fence, and then into their neighbor’s backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed.
KSLTV
Two Utahns face additional charges for stealing an ‘escape hood’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents allege that two Utah men stole an “escape hood” while illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6. Brady Knowlton, 41, of St. George, and Gary Wilson of the Salt Lake City area are facing additional charges of theft of government property while in the Capitol building, according to court documents.
KSLTV
Child hospitalized, another two rescued after truck submerges in Summit County reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Three children were rescued Monday after a truck rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. One was airlifted in extremely critical condition after authorities say he was under for more than 10 minutes. Capt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office...
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
KSLTV
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
KSLTV
Suspects booked after alleged vehicle theft crime spree from California to Utah
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Three suspects are in police custody after breaking into a car in American Fork and claiming they work for a crime organization in Chile. According to court documents, Ricardo Antonio Riffo, 52, Rayza Lee Gonzalez Cerda, 30, and Luis Felipe Cerda de la Puente, 31, from Chile, were pulled over by police after a vehicle burglary call in American Fork at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
KSLTV
Layton man built his home to be an highly energy-efficient house
LAYTON, Utah — John Loveless doesn’t break a sweat when it’s in the triple digits. That’s because he lives in what he calls “a giant Yeti cooler,” a highly energy-efficient house that was primarily home-made by the Layton resident. His story begins years ago...
KSLTV
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
KSLTV
Two in critical condition after crash that closed Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 189 near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry was turning left from the park onto U.S. 189 Sunday evening when it pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound.
KSLTV
Police search for porch pirate after fleeing, woman suspect in custody
RIVERTON, Utah — Police are searching for a porch pirate after he fled from them in a U-Haul Sunday morning. Riverton Police told KSL TV that Bluffdale and Riverton residents have been reporting that their packages were being stolen from their porches and items were taken from their vehicles over several nights.
