Google’s Brand New Pixel 6A Smartphone Has Been Out for a Month and It’s Already On Sale

We’ve got a new deal duo for fans of the Google Pixel product ecosystem. And if you need a new budget smartphone or wireless earbuds, then these discounts are the perfect opportunity to save. The Google Pixel 6a is the latest smartphone in Google’s lineup. Unlike the Pixel 6, the 6a is Google’s budget model, and even though it just launched on July 28, it’s already seeing an 11% discount on Amazon (savings of $50). That’s not a bad deal, especially for a brand-new phone. And what do you need for a new phone? Earbuds. That’s right: The Pixel Buds Pro...
Why you should buy the (expected) iPhone 14 Pro Max to save money later

When Apple launches an iPhone, it doesn’t just launch one device. With the Apple iPhone 13 came the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The differences were pretty easy to see – the phones mostly varied in size. Every step up gave you more phone, for more money.
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review

A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
Samsung QN90B vs Samsung QN85B: which Neo QLED 4K TV is best for you?

If you're looking at the best Samsung TVs available today, you might be struggling to understand the differences between the Samsung QN90B and the Samsung QN85B. Sometimes it’s easy to understand the differences between ‘television range A’ and ‘television range B’. They might use different technology, they might have differences in specification, they might have different features, there might be a big difference in the asking price.
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review

The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
I almost didn't screw up the self-repair on my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Do you look at your broken Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and think you couldn't possibly fix it yourself? So did I, until I found out Samsung supported self-repair. Then I dove into the process head and hands first, and I'm happier with my results. When I bought my Samsung Galaxy...
Hands on: Xiaomi 12s Ultra review

The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is a showcase piece that highlights just how far Xiaomi has come as a brand and a smartphone maker. Partnerships with Leica and Harmon Kardon, world-first camera tech, and excellent real-world results make the phone a mighty option. While it's no doubt frustrating that it isn't available in the West, it should ensure photography enthusiasts keep Xiaomi firmly in their sights going into 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and it looks to be another sleek, compact foldable from the undisputed master of the format. Even at this early stage, however, there are questions over whether it’s perhaps a little too similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Has Samsung made any meaningful improvements? Should you buy the latest model, or shop around for a good deal on the older one?
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing

There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
Dell XPS 15 vs Dell XPS 17: Dell's best go head to head

When it comes to productivity powerhouses, the Dell XPS 15 vs Dell XPS 17 is a debate any serious shopper is going to have. Both provide incredible performance and value for the money, offering excellent hardware, outstanding design, and even fantastic battery life. But there are some key differences between...
PSVR 2 finally has a release window, and VR fans will be pleased

PSVR 2, the next iteration of PlayStation’s VR headset, will release in the first few months of next year. Sony announced that PlayStation VR 2 will release in “early 2023” in a post on Twitter (opens in new tab). Although no specific date was mentioned, that release window likely spans the first three months of next year.
Indian govt warns Chrome users of bugs - Here's what you should do

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the IT Ministry, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. Stating that the severity rating is 'high', CERT-In said that a remote attacker could...
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review

Razer has been knocking it out of the park with its peripherals, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception. This solid performer is not only fast and responsive, but also heavy on features, from RGB lighting and 10+1 programmable buttons to next-gen wireless charging capability. It’s also heavy in terms of weight and price, but if you want an absolute ace, this one’s a win.
OBS Studio 2022 review

For a free, open source multi-platform software, OBS Studio is a great streaming tool. There are some glitches, and it might feel a bit overwhelming when you get started, but it possesses many tools to help you create great content. You just need to get used to the interface. Pros.
