Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Photo: Getty Images

The wallet of one Texas resident just got a whole lot fatter!

A Mission resident has claimed a $1 million winning lottery prize for the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game, according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was purchased at the Stripes Store at 523 W. Main Ave. in Alton.

This is the 11th of 12 top $1 million prizes in the scratch ticket game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Groves resident claimed a $1 million lottery prize in the $1,000,000 FRENZY game. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Express located at 3949 N. Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

Furthermore, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).

A woman from Harlingen won a brand new Chevy Silverado Truck in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch-off ticket game over the weekend.

An Arlington resident also claimed a $1.75 million prize in the Texas Two Step lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.