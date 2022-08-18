ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes gets on the wrong side of the law in first images from Netflix's teen detective sequel

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Enola Holmes 2 – and has officially given the film a Fall release date.

Millie Bobby Brown returns as teen detective Enola Holmes who, after solving her first case, decides to follow in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and open her own agency. When a penniless girl asks Enola to find her missing sister, she accepts – but the case throws her into a puzzling, dangerous new world. From the highest echelons of society to 221B Baker Street itself, Enola begins to unravel a deadly conspiracy and must call on her friends – and Sherlock himself – to solve the case.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y3Wo_0hMHRuyK00

Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, and Louis Partridge in Enola Holmes 2 (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCJKc_0hMHRuyK00

Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter in Enola Holmes 2 (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCEmf_0hMHRuyK00

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2 (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0918dn_0hMHRuyK00

Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2 (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWyEJ_0hMHRuyK00

Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Enola Holmes 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Enola Holmes 2, based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by YA author Nancy Springer, is helmed by returning director Harry Bradbeer and a screenplay by returning writer Jack Thorne. David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

The first installment, with Brown producing in addition to starring, was originally planned for a theatrical release, with Warner Bros. in charge of distribution, but was ultimately picked up by Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enola Holmes was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews and became one of Netflix's most-watched films, with over 78 million households tuning in during its first month on the streaming app.

Enola Holmes 2 is set to hit Netflix on November 4, 2022.

For more, check out the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or update your streaming queue with the best Netflix movies to watch right now.

