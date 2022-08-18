Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
ualrpublicradio.org
Pulaski County holding central Arkansas hiring event
The government of Pulaski County is hiring for a number of open positions at an employment event this week. The county is partnering with the Arkansas Workforce Center to host a hiring event this Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center’s Little Rock office at 5401 S. University Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Tipton & Hurst offering pet portraits in honor of National Dog Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tipton & Hurst will be offering pet portraits in honor of National Dog Day on Tuesday. The florist said the portraits will support the Humane Society of Pulaski County. To show their support, Tipton & Hurst will allow pet owners to stop by The Heights...
KATV
Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea
(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pulls request for teacher licensure emergency rule change
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education presented legislators with a proposal to approve an emergency rule change related to teacher licensures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UAMS responds after PA man arrested for buying, selling body parts in Arkansas on Facebook
Police arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
Little Rock residents react to crime statistics for 2022
The Little Rock crime report shows violent crime is down from last year, but homicide rates are soaring.
workingtheflame.com
Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police department has requested the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gavion Martin was last seen in Little Rock on August 15. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016, Detective...
KATV
Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
Ryan Mallett: Welcome to White Hall
Watch the Pig Trail Nation Production- Ryan Mallett: Welcome to White Hall.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible
A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
Comments / 0