Little Rock, AR

swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Pulaski County holding central Arkansas hiring event

The government of Pulaski County is hiring for a number of open positions at an employment event this week. The county is partnering with the Arkansas Workforce Center to host a hiring event this Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center’s Little Rock office at 5401 S. University Ave.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea

(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
workingtheflame.com

Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police department has requested the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gavion Martin was last seen in Little Rock on August 15. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
BRYANT, AR
arkadelphian.com

BITS & PIECES: Skinned

KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible

A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.

