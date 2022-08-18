Read full article on original website
Related
'Claim to Fame' Star Amara Talks Elimination and A-List Grandma (EXCLUSIVE)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame. With more than half of the contestants eliminated from the hit reality series Claim to Fame, tensions among the housemates are growing as these celebrity relatives try to nail down who the other competitors are related to. In...
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
What Is Noah Schnapp's Net Worth? The 'Stranger Things' Star Has Had a Summer Side Hustle
The child stars of Stranger Things lead some colorful lives. After attaining global popularity from starring in the popular sci-fi Netflix series, many of the young actors have become household names as they move on to other projects and share their lives on social media. As one could imagine, the kids are probably raking in the cash all before legal drinking age. At the very least, this appears to hold true for 17-year-old Noah Schnapp.
Fans Still Can’t Get Over Stephanie’s ‘Baywatch’ Fate
If you’ve been streaming the show on Amazon Prime Video — or just waxing nostalgic about those waxed beach bodies — perhaps you’re wondering why Alexandra Paul left Baywatch, one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. Alexandra starred in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Was Leonardo Da Vinci Gay? A New Show on The CW Suggests That He Was
Plenty of people can agree that Leonardo da Vinci was one of the most talented artists to walk the earth. Some of his most memorable artworks include the Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, and the Vitruvian Man. It’s obvious that he took his time with his artistry, painting every single detail as realistically as possible.
Is Milly Alcock Single? The ‘House of the Dragon’ Star’s Dating Life, Revealed
HBO Max’s House of the Dragon debuted on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Game of Thrones prequel provides fans of the Emmy-winning series with more insight into the Targareyan received their reign. The series also has a new cast that ties into the familiar GOT faces. Article continues below...
Wait, Did 'Only Murders in the Building' Seriously Just Kill off [SPOILER]? Say It Isn't So!
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale was packed to the gills with so many twists that even the characters themselves had trouble keeping track. However, the biggest twist of the episode wasn't a twist at all.
Keke Palmer Is the Host of NBC's Game Show 'Password' –– Here's Where Else You've Seen Her
Let’s rewind back to 1961 for a moment, shall we? Password is a game show that was originally created by a man named Bob Stewart. It aired on CBS before eventually moving over to ABC. Allen Ludden was the first-ever host of the show. Now, in 2022, there’s a new host for the most recent iteration of the show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HBO Max Canceled Six Animated Shows, Including 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
Following the abrupt cancellation of the already-completed Batgirl film, HBO Max continues its slaughter on the DCEU by scrapping several in-development projects, including the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The other HBO Max originals — which were also animated — getting canceled are:. Merry Little Batman. The Day...
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later
The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
There's More Truth Behind 'Never Have I Ever' Than You Might Expect
Now that Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is finally streaming on Netflix, many of us are wondering what its basis in reality is. Is the Mindy Kaling-created series based on a true story? Centered on Devi, a Tamil Indian girl navigating high school as she deals with the grief of losing her father, Never Have I Ever is a hilarious yet moving coming-of-age story.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will There Be a 'Young Justice' Season 5? We're Feeling a Little Distraught
Warner Bros. Animation is known for its classic cartoons including Looney Tunes and Batman: The Animated Series. The 2010 animated superhero series Young Justice is loosely based on the DC Comics of the same name about a group of young superheroes coming of age. The show ran for three seasons on Cartoon Network before an abrupt cancellation, but with time and many petitions, the show was brought back for a Season 4 on HBO Max.
Trey Kennedy Opens Up About Viral Success and Hilarious New PSA for Kasasa (EXCLUSIVE)
Let's be real, Trey Kennedy is America’s favorite middle schooler. The 29-year-old Oklahoma-born digital entrepreneur rose to social media stardom on Vine. In the years since the short-form video hosting app vanished from the face of the internet, social media has evolved. And with it, so has Trey’s content.
All the 'House of the Dragon' Book Spoilers You Need to Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential show spoilers for House of the Dragon. The HBO continuation of the Game of Thrones franchise, House of the Dragon, roars onto television screens on Aug. 21, 2022. The series follows the Targaryen family roughly 190 years before the events of Game of Thrones and covers the familial civil war that occurs for control of the Iron Throne.
Mo Amer Got Divorced During the Pandemic, and Now He's Opening Up About It
As his profile continues to rise, stand-up comedian Mo Amer has gotten honest about his relationships and how they've evolved. Thanks to his new Netflix series, Mo, many are curious about whether Mo is married, and how closely the story of his show hews to who he really is as a person.
'Selling the OC' Star Polly Brindle Has Kept the Identity of Her Ex a Secret
As Selling Sunset continues to be one of the most dominant reality TV offerings available, it only makes sense that the show's spinoffs would also garner plenty of attention. The latest spinoff to launch on Netflix is Selling the OC, which sees the Oppenheim Group take its operations to a new part of California, and also introduces some new real estate agents that will populate the show's cast.
'The Sandman' Just Dropped Some Bonus Episodes on Netflix — Let's Break Them Down
If traditional Marvel Studios stories aren't cutting it for you anymore, you may want to check out The Sandman on Netflix. The new series is based on the critically acclaimed comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams who must restore his battered kingdom after being imprisoned by humans for 100 years. His quest gives him an intimate look at what it means to be human.
Will Selena Gomez Make a Cameo in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2? BFF Francia Raisa Says ... (EXCLUSIVE)
What's a better way for best friends to bond than by making a cameo in each other's hit Hulu shows?. OK, obviously most besties just meet up for happy hour cocktails, but longtime friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez would totally make fans' dreams come true if they made cameos in each other's hit Hulu shows. Francia is currently filming How I Met Your Father Season 2, while Selena's show, Only Murders in the Building, is wrapping up its second season.
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Is a Story That's Been Around for a Decade
For many, one of the greatest stories to come out of the early 2010s was The Last of Us. It follows an unlikely duo as they trek across the post-pandemic United States in search of humanity’s last hope. Now that the story’s premise has become more relevant than anyone...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
169K+
Followers
25K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0