Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
What Is Noah Schnapp's Net Worth? The 'Stranger Things' Star Has Had a Summer Side Hustle

The child stars of Stranger Things lead some colorful lives. After attaining global popularity from starring in the popular sci-fi Netflix series, many of the young actors have become household names as they move on to other projects and share their lives on social media. As one could imagine, the kids are probably raking in the cash all before legal drinking age. At the very least, this appears to hold true for 17-year-old Noah Schnapp.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later

The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
There's More Truth Behind 'Never Have I Ever' Than You Might Expect

Now that Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is finally streaming on Netflix, many of us are wondering what its basis in reality is. Is the Mindy Kaling-created series based on a true story? Centered on Devi, a Tamil Indian girl navigating high school as she deals with the grief of losing her father, Never Have I Ever is a hilarious yet moving coming-of-age story.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Will There Be a 'Young Justice' Season 5? We're Feeling a Little Distraught

Warner Bros. Animation is known for its classic cartoons including Looney Tunes and Batman: The Animated Series. The 2010 animated superhero series Young Justice is loosely based on the DC Comics of the same name about a group of young superheroes coming of age. The show ran for three seasons on Cartoon Network before an abrupt cancellation, but with time and many petitions, the show was brought back for a Season 4 on HBO Max.
All the 'House of the Dragon' Book Spoilers You Need to Know

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential show spoilers for House of the Dragon. The HBO continuation of the Game of Thrones franchise, House of the Dragon, roars onto television screens on Aug. 21, 2022. The series follows the Targaryen family roughly 190 years before the events of Game of Thrones and covers the familial civil war that occurs for control of the Iron Throne.
'Selling the OC' Star Polly Brindle Has Kept the Identity of Her Ex a Secret

As Selling Sunset continues to be one of the most dominant reality TV offerings available, it only makes sense that the show's spinoffs would also garner plenty of attention. The latest spinoff to launch on Netflix is Selling the OC, which sees the Oppenheim Group take its operations to a new part of California, and also introduces some new real estate agents that will populate the show's cast.
'The Sandman' Just Dropped Some Bonus Episodes on Netflix — Let's Break Them Down

If traditional Marvel Studios stories aren't cutting it for you anymore, you may want to check out The Sandman on Netflix. The new series is based on the critically acclaimed comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams who must restore his battered kingdom after being imprisoned by humans for 100 years. His quest gives him an intimate look at what it means to be human.
Will Selena Gomez Make a Cameo in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2? BFF Francia Raisa Says ... (EXCLUSIVE)

What's a better way for best friends to bond than by making a cameo in each other's hit Hulu shows?. OK, obviously most besties just meet up for happy hour cocktails, but longtime friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez would totally make fans' dreams come true if they made cameos in each other's hit Hulu shows. Francia is currently filming How I Met Your Father Season 2, while Selena's show, Only Murders in the Building, is wrapping up its second season.
