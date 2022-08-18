ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

firststateupdate.com

Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted

Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
CHESWOLD, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Say Fleeing Suspect Pointed Gun at Officer

DOVER, Del. - A 46-year-old man is behind bars following accusations that he fled a traffic stop and pointed a handgun at a Dover police officer who was chasing after him. Police said that early last Thursday, the officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of River Road and Kent Avenue for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger later identified as Timothy Safford, got out of the vehicle and began to run. Police said the officer ran after Safford, who pointed a black handgun at the officer prior to throwing the gun over a fence into a heavily wooded area. Safford was eventually taken into custody and found in possession of .3 grams of MDMA and 4 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however the firearm has not yet been recovered.
DOVER, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa

The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
WMDT.com

Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
FELTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Conditions Of Four Shooting Victims

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. Saturday, in the unit block of West 27th Street. Police said they located four gunshot victims – a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, a 25-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, a 41-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a 43-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
firststateupdate.com

Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEE INCREASE IN CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS.

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is reminding citizens that thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars at an increasing rate. According to a report by National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the increase in catalytic converter thefts has been dramatic. Since January of 2022, the Division is reporting approximately 175 thefts in New Castle County alone.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
WILMINGTON, DE

