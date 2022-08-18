Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: County Police Searching For Suspect That Reportedly Rammed Multiple Police Vehicles
Just before 2:00, New Castle County Police were reportedly trying to stop a driver for an unknown reason. The driver reportedly fled from officers, ramming two police vehicles, during the pursuit according to sources familiar with the chase. Police have focused their search on the Old Mill Manor neighborhood off...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
VIDEO: Philly police searching for 4 catalytic converter theft suspects involved in shooting
The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance video relating to the shooting of a Germantown man who witnessed a car theft last week.
WBOC
Dover Police Say Fleeing Suspect Pointed Gun at Officer
DOVER, Del. - A 46-year-old man is behind bars following accusations that he fled a traffic stop and pointed a handgun at a Dover police officer who was chasing after him. Police said that early last Thursday, the officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of River Road and Kent Avenue for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger later identified as Timothy Safford, got out of the vehicle and began to run. Police said the officer ran after Safford, who pointed a black handgun at the officer prior to throwing the gun over a fence into a heavily wooded area. Safford was eventually taken into custody and found in possession of .3 grams of MDMA and 4 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however the firearm has not yet been recovered.
18-year-old shot while driving stolen SUV, passenger found with large amounts of narcotics: Police
Authorities say during their investigation they discovered the SUV was stolen in July from Northeast Philadelphia.
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa
The Brooklawn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at WaWa. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Ofc. Nicholas at 856-456-0750...
firststateupdate.com
County Police End Richardson Park Shelter In Place, Death Investigation Underway
New Castle County Police conducting a death investigation in Richardson Park. Officials said the situation on Westmoreland Avenue has been resolved. The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit is on scene conducting a death investigation. Police said there is no threat to the safety of the public....
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Conditions Of Four Shooting Victims
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. Saturday, in the unit block of West 27th Street. Police said they located four gunshot victims – a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, a 25-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, a 41-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a 43-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: County Police Tell Local Residents To Shelter In Place Tuesday Morning
New Castle County Police have locked down a street in Richarson Park early Tuesday. At around 7:15 this morning residents received a reverse 911 call telling them to shelter in place due to an active crime scene and investigation in the area. Residents tell FSU that police have blocked both...
Crash on I-95 leaves multiple people injured, 5 vehicles involved
Multiple people are injured after a five vehicle crash occurred in Perryville on I-95. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
firststateupdate.com
Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
Philly Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
MyChesCo
Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEE INCREASE IN CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS.
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is reminding citizens that thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars at an increasing rate. According to a report by National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the increase in catalytic converter thefts has been dramatic. Since January of 2022, the Division is reporting approximately 175 thefts in New Castle County alone.
MyChesCo
Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
'Princess Plaza' Bust: Several Arrested In Connection To Violent Crimes Throughout Baltimore
Several members of the Princess Plaza social network were arrested after a two-month long investigation, authorities say. The investigation was a targeted enforcement initiative of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy and resulted in charges for 12 members, including two teenage boys, according to Baltimore police. The group operated in the...
