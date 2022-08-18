Read full article on original website
LoSoDoEsIT
4d ago
Wow like really WTF is wrong with the world right now and sad part is it’s going to get worse 🤦♂️
lafourchegazette.com
Suspect arrested after argument led to weekend shooting in Thibodaux
A 20-year-old is in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a weekend shooting in Thibodaux. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Paula Drive in Thibodaux. They found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Authorities performed emergency care on the victim until medical personnel arrived. The victim was then taken by helicopter to a hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
NOLA.com
73-year-old man injured in Holy Cross shooting dies; suspect in custody
A 73-year-old man shot in Holy Cross last month succumbed to his injuries and died Friday, according to the Orleans Parish coroner's office. He was identified as Charles Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was walking out of his house in the 6200 block of Royal Street on July 22 and heard...
Loyola Maroon
Man accused of raping student in Cabra Hall, police say
A man, who is not affiliated with Loyola, is accused of raping a woman in her dorm room Sunday in Cabra Hall, police said. The alleged rapist faces a charge of one count of simple rape upon arrest, according to an electronic police report filed by the New Orleans Police Department.
WDSU
Tangipahoa deputies searching for man accused of stealing almost a $1,000 worth of purses
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who is being accused of stealing Michael Kors purses from a local store in Natalbany. According to deputies, the suspect stole three purses, valued at $300 a piece, from the Best Stop on Whiskey Lane on Aug. 16.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday
Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.
fox8live.com
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of the man allegedly shot and carjacked last month by an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth said the lax oversight of inmates at the facility has torn her family apart. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the upcoming transfer of violent juvenile...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
NOLA.com
Additional officers assigned to Salmen High after incident where teen brought gun to school
Slidell police will have additional officers stationed at Salmen High School this week following an incident Thursday where a 15-year-old student brandished a loaded gun on campus. Three officers per day will be assigned to Salmen as a precautionary safety measure, according to police spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau, up from one...
NOLA.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Marrero crash; impairment suspected, authorities say
A person was killed and two others injured, including an 8-year-old girl, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Marrero. Authorities say they believe one of the drivers was under the influence. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive when a pickup...
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
NOLA.com
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
L'Observateur
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
