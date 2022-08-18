A 20-year-old is in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a weekend shooting in Thibodaux. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Paula Drive in Thibodaux. They found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Authorities performed emergency care on the victim until medical personnel arrived. The victim was then taken by helicopter to a hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

