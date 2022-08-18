ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores

The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

