James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate. “It was important for us to be in Woodbridge because that’s where our heaviest customer base [is], and we were raised there,” said Gerrald, co-owner of the Re-Up Sneaker Boutique. “We built our friendship right there in Woodbridge, we attended schools there. We felt like it was the right thing to have our initial store where it all started.”

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO