Woodbridge duo launches shoe ‘boutique’
James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate. “It was important for us to be in Woodbridge because that’s where our heaviest customer base [is], and we were raised there,” said Gerrald, co-owner of the Re-Up Sneaker Boutique. “We built our friendship right there in Woodbridge, we attended schools there. We felt like it was the right thing to have our initial store where it all started.”
Be A Culpeper Local Week successful
Residents and visitors alike participated in the inaugural Be A Culpeper Local Week, excited to show their support for Culpeper businesses and participate in the week's festivities. “We’d like to say thank you to our dedicated businesses for participating in the first Be A Culpeper Local Week, and offering customers...
Kline Farm development plans resurface
The developer behind the Kline Farm proposal wants to construct 240 housing units in a mixed-use development. Stanley Martin Homes LLC, which has been trying for nearly six years to gain approval for the project, filed an updated proposal with Prince William County on Aug. 1. The new application would...
Fairfax officials seeking help for fall watershed cleanup
The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting watershed-cleanup days in September and October. “We need your help to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways,” officials said. “All ages are welcome. Join with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues to lend a hand to the Earth.”
InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
Prince William Chamber hunting for its next CEO
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates to apply for the president and CEO position that is open following the retirement of Debbie Jones, the chamber announced in a recent news release. The Board of Directors voted and approved a Transition Committee that has worked to secure a...
McLean Community Center welcomes input on fiscal 2023 budget
The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board will discuss the center’s fiscal 2024 budget at two upcoming meetings in September. The first of the upcoming budget meeting, by the Governing Board’s Finance Committee, will be held Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The budget public hearing, which will be held Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., will allow residents to review and comment on the budget proposal.
Opening set for new Vienna police headquarters
The town of Vienna on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vienna Police Headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S. After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to sample light refreshments and tour the brand-new facility, which is larger than the circa-1994 building it is replacing and has secured parking, improved interview rooms and evidence-storage areas, an indoor firing range and a community room.
Welcome back! New school year begins for Fairfax, Prince William students
Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday. In a note to the school community Friday night, Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTayna McDade said students, parents and staff are...
Four injured when planes collide at Flying Circus airfield in Bealeton
Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided Saturday morning at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Fauquier County. The incident happened about 9:05 a.m. at the airfield in the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. State police say a Stearman aircraft was attempting to land when another Stearman aircraft was attempting to take off. The two aircraft collided, causing one of them to overturn, said Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
No more free lunches for (most) Arlington students
There’s no more free lunch at Arlington Public Schools. With some exceptions. The start of the new school year will bring a return of paying for school-provided breakfasts and lunches, owing to an end of federal subsidies that had provided the meals to students for free since the arrival of COVID.
Dumfries man dies in single-vehicle crash in Woodbridge
A 32-year-old Dumfries man died after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Woodbridge. The wreck happened at 11:24 a.m., when Garrett Ross Clark drove his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta over the center grass median while traveling north on Potomac Center Boulevard. The car then entered the intersection of River Rock Way before leaving the road and striking a retaining wall, said Prince William County police spokesperson Adam Beard.
Vienna American All-Stars win region, finish 17-0
For a talented group of Vienna Little League All-Stars, one perfect season was followed by another, with the second and most recent being the more accomplished. This summer, the age 9-11 Vienna American baseball team, nicknamed the “Big Red Machine,” finished 17-0 and won district, state and region tournament championships, outscoring opponents 194-33 with two shutouts. The campaign was capped when Vienna won the Tournament of State Champions Southeast Region competition in Wilson, N.C., nipping Greenville, N.C., 2-1, in the title game to finish 5-0 in the event.
Gainesville man arrested on federal charges after threat to 'blow up Roanoke'
A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.
McLean Community Center to partner with flamenco troupe for coming year
The Alden Theatre at the McLean Community Center (MCC) is partnering with the local flamenco-dance troupe Furia Flamenca in a residency program for the 2022-23 season. The partnership will involve a number of events that will be open to the public, as well as the community center serving as an incubator for Furia Flamenca’s work.
Langley should be among contenders
Since the Langley Saxons became a varsity program in 1999 and won the first Northern Region tournament in that initial year of such competition, the high-school team has remained the standard of excellence for girls public-school volleyball in the area. Including that first season, Langley has won six region championships...
Prince William schools making progress on hiring as new year gets underway
As the band played and cheerleaders shouted in front of Gar-Field High School Monday morning, senior Katherine Urrutia went through the first-day jitters for one last time as a Prince William County Schools student. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she told InsideNoVa as students were just beginning to filter in...
Drummer's love for his instruments shines through at library program
About halfway through a drumming demonstration by Kofi Dennis, it became evident why Africans frequently seem to be smiling and dancing in videos of their ceremonies. “There is no right or wrong – it’s all fun,” said Dennis, a native of Ghana who moved to Fairfax County in 1993 and, on Aug. 11, taught basic drumming concepts to a group at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library.
Babur Lateef appointed UVA Health System board chair
Babur Lateef, a local ophthalmologist and chair of the Prince William County School Board, has been appointed chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. The health system board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which includes the UVA Medical Center; the...
UPDATE: Fauquier County killer pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day murders of mom and brother
Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home. Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
