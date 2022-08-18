Read full article on original website
wwbl.com
Odon Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon woman Saturday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia, and a Controlled Substance. 28-year-old Kaitlynn Wanke Keen was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. 157 inmates were being held in the security center early Sunday morning.
Evansville woman facing multiple charges after fight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing eight charges after police say she tried to kick officers after a fight with a victim. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a the 1800 block of Pueblo Pass around 5:15 p.m Saturday for an assault in progress. The victim told police […]
Jail officer accused of attacking inmate in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Posey County Jail Officer was arrested and fired Friday after authorities accuse him of official misconduct. The sheriff’s office alleges that Jail Officer Daniel Long battered an inmate on July 9, 2022. This accusation prompted the sheriff’s office to request an investigation from the Indiana State Police. While the […]
Three people shot overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident
Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. Five people were in the vehicle, all believed to be university students, including "several football players," the university said. “This is a terrible tragedy,” President Deborah J. Curtis said in...
wamwamfm.com
EPD: Dogs left panting in a hot car for hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police accuse a woman of animal cruelty after she allegedly left her two dogs in a hot car for hours. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the westside Walmart parking lot after dispatch advised that two dogs were left in a parked car for a long time. Officers […]
EPD: Man hit by semi-truck after several carjacking attempts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man was hit by traffic while trying to carjack several people on the Lloyd Expressway. Friday night, officers say they were dispatched to an assault in progress on Ohio Street. Dispatch advised that a man tried to steal a truck from a driver and then jumped onto […]
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
WTHI
Three killed, two hurt in single-vehicle Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people have died and two more are hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County. The crash happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on State Road 46 and Main Street in Riley. It happened when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
Bank robbery suspect identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come out concerning a bank robbery on Thursday. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on August 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Old National Bank on N. First Ave. in reference to a holdup alarm. EPD says officers arrived on scene and determined that a robbery […]
wbiw.com
Orleans Deputy Marshals receive Letters of Commendation
ORLEANS – Deputy Marshals with the Orleans Police Department received Letters of Commendation. Town of Orleans Deputy Marshals Corbin Tye and Andrew “Drew” Henderson received a Letter of Commendation for their actions and bravery. On July 2, 2022, Deputy Marshal Tye and Henderson apprehended a wanted felon...
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
wwbl.com
One Killed in Wabash Co., Illinois House Explosion
The cause of a house explosion that claimed the life of a man and critically injured his wife in Wabash County, Illinois remains under investigation. The blast happened Friday evening on North 23-60 Boulevard. Allendale Fire was dispatched along with several other Emergency Services in Wabash County. The Wabash County...
Toddler killed, mother hurt in Lloyd accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A child, 20 months, was killed after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 following a single-vehicle accident just before 7:30 Friday night. The Evansville Fire Department says the car was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far-right lane into […]
14news.com
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect
An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
Neighbors try to save couple after home explosion
Wabash County, Ill. (WEHT) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a home explosion just north of Allendale in Wabash County, Illinois. Wabash County Sheriff Dereck Morgan said Kevin Murphy, 66, died Saturday morning. We’re told his wife, Sue, was taken to a Louisville hospital. Her condition is not known at […]
MyWabashValley.com
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
