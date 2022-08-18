Read full article on original website
wwbl.com
Indiana Gas Prices: Sunday
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.91 a gallon, a penny lower than Saturday and a penny higher than Sunday’s national average of $3.92 a gallon. Indiana’s average Sunday was also four cents higher than a week ago, 57-cents lower...
Indiana Chooses GOP Nominee to Replace Rep Walorski
The Indiana Republican Party has chosen Rudy Yakym as its nominee to replace the late Representative Jackie Walorski. Walorski died along with her District Director Zachery Potts and Communications Director Emma Thomson in a head-on collision in northern Indiana earlier this month. Yakym was previously the finance director for Walorski’s...
