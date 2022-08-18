Read full article on original website
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Smithtown Performing Arts Center to hold open auditions for ‘The Lightning Thief’ Aug. 22
ALL ROLES ARE OPEN. This is a mainstage show and there will be performance stipends available to those who are cast. There is the potential for daytime school performances during the week in addition to the scheduled performance dates. Please be specific with your weekday availability on your audition form.
21 shows offering 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week
NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.The following 21 shows are taking part:"1776" "Aladdin" "A Strange Loop" "Beetlejuice" "The Book of Mormon" "Chicago" "Come From Away" "Cost of Living" "Death of a Salesman" "Funny Girl" "Hadestown" "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" "Into The Woods" "The Kite Runner" "The Lion King" "MJ: The Musical" "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" "The Phantom of the Opera" "The Piano Lesson" "Six" "Wicked"To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.
northforker.com
Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead
Peconic County Brewing is organizing the music festival in Grangebel Park. (Credit: David Benthal) Get ready to get your groove on. Plans are underway to bring a 10-hour music festival to life on the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead next month. The PCB Beer & Music Fest is set for Saturday,...
Kids Korner: August 18 to August 25, 2022
Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344.
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
midislandtimes.com
Free waterfront festival, concert September 10th
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced a Free Family-Fun Waterfront Festival and Concert will take place on Saturday, September 10th at TOBAY Beach Marina. In addition to the free concert featuring Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band, the ultimate beach party tribute band to Jimmy Buffet, Kenny Chesney, and the Zac Brown Band, the day of free family fun will feature marine and outdoor exhibits, a children’s snapper derby, police boat demonstrations and much more! The festival will run from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island
“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
macaronikid.com
Long Island Festival season is HERE
The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
longisland.com
Westhampton Waterfront Estate Available for $22,000,000
Introducing The Point, an exquisite waterfront estate situated on 2 acres with 380 feet +/- of frontage on Moriches Bay, a private dock and separate carriage house. Located on one of the most premier waterfront sites in the Hamptons, this brilliantly designed and executed custom home by architect Craig Arm and appointed by interior designer, Bunny Williams, features an 8 bedroom, 9.55 bath main house and 2 bed, 2 bath carriage house with the finest materials and details throughout.
Times … and dates: August 18 to August 25, 2022
St. Joseph Parish, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 19 and 20 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy four days of fun with carnival rides, food, raffles, entertainment and more. Fireworks on Aug. 19. Purchase tickets in advance at www.stjoekp.com/festival or at the door.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mount Sinai South Nassau brings back 'Soirée Under the Stars'
Supporters of Mount Sinai South Nassau are set to gather once again at The Seawane Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, to help raise funds for hospital projects that are expected to expand services along the South Shore. For the first time after a two-year hiatus, "Soirée Under the Stars" returns...
Theatre Three to hold open cast call for ‘A Christmas Carol’
Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold young people’s auditions (ages 8 to 17) for its 38th annual production of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 p.m. They will be double-casting nine roles (for a total...
Shoreham BMX celebrates its 40th birthday
Tucked away off Defense Hill Road in Shoreham is a thriving bicycle motocross community that races twice a week from April to October. The facility was founded 40 years ago this month. Its competitive bicycle racing on a permanent road course attracts riders from all over the Northeast. The New...
thehudsonindependent.com
Irvington High Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash
Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady NY and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
Local filmmaker creates love letter to Sound Beach
Dozens of Sound Beach residents learned much more about their community on Monday, Aug. 8, during a second screening of the new local film, “The History Upon Our Shores: Sound Beach, NY,” at the Heritage Center in Mount Sinai. The well-received premiere was shown on June 10 at the same venue.
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
News 12
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
News 12 has learned an FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout has died in an accident in Queens. According to the FDNY, firefighter Joseph P. Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, passed away on Friday after succumbing to injuries sustained while off duty. Firefighter Mulvey served the department for 19 years. He...
untappedcities.com
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
8. The Childs Frick Estate (Clayton) The Nassau County Museum of Art, one of the nation’s largest suburban art museums, is situated inside the former Gold Coast Childs Frick Estate. The land on which the museum grounds currently sit was previously a part of poet William Cullen Bryant’s retreat from his life in the city. In the 1890s the land — save seven acres — was sold by his family to former Congressman Lloyd Bryce. He constructed a Georgian Revival mansion, perched on the high ground of the estate and overlooking Hempstead Harbor. In 1919, the estate was bought by Henry Clay Frick, the co-founder of U.S Steel, as a wedding gift for his son, Childs. The architect Sir Charles Carrick Allorn was employed to redesign the facade and interior.
Animal activists fight to shut down sloth exhibit on Long Island
Sloths are slow moving mammals naturally found in tropical rainforests in Central and South Americas, but now, they are on display inside a building in Suffolk County.
