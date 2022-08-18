Iowa’s three public universities start the fall semester today and a northern Iowa physician suggests students concentrate on creating a common-sense daily routine. Dr. Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says students should make every effort to get a quality amount of sleep. “It’s hard when you go to college because no one is telling you when to go to bed or when to wake up,” Avery says. “Trying to come up with a consistent bedtime and wake-time is good, especially when kids will have class later and not necessarily at 8 a.m., but trying to get up at the same time every day is really important.”

