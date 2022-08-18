Read full article on original website
ANALYSIS: Measuring Up Chapter 11 Megacase Magnets at Midyear
In Bloomberg Law’s Chapter 11 Petitions and Litigation Midyear 2022 Report, we examined Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in the first half of 2022. We paid especially close attention to megacases—nonindividual cases with more than $50 million in assets—and identified the leading jurisdictions where such cases are being filed.
Suits Over 401(k) Fees Nab $150 Million in Accords Big and Small
Guide to Retirement Plan Designs (Bloomberg Law subscription) The recent explosion in 401(k) fee litigation has spawned more than $150 million in settlements just in suits filed in the past three years, driven by eight-figure deals signed by. Wells Fargo & Co. ,. McKinsey & Co. , and. Walgreen Co.
