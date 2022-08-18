For a talented group of Vienna Little League All-Stars, one perfect season was followed by another, with the second and most recent being the more accomplished. This summer, the age 9-11 Vienna American baseball team, nicknamed the “Big Red Machine,” finished 17-0 and won district, state and region tournament championships, outscoring opponents 194-33 with two shutouts. The campaign was capped when Vienna won the Tournament of State Champions Southeast Region competition in Wilson, N.C., nipping Greenville, N.C., 2-1, in the title game to finish 5-0 in the event.

VIENNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO