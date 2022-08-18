Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
Inside Nova
InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
Inside Nova
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials seeking help for fall watershed cleanup
The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting watershed-cleanup days in September and October. “We need your help to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways,” officials said. “All ages are welcome. Join with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues to lend a hand to the Earth.”
Inside Nova
Prince William Chamber hunting for its next CEO
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates to apply for the president and CEO position that is open following the retirement of Debbie Jones, the chamber announced in a recent news release. The Board of Directors voted and approved a Transition Committee that has worked to secure a...
Inside Nova
InFive: Back to class, planes collide and late-day storms in the forecast
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday. 4. Airplanes collide. Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided...
Inside Nova
Be A Culpeper Local Week successful
Residents and visitors alike participated in the inaugural Be A Culpeper Local Week, excited to show their support for Culpeper businesses and participate in the week's festivities. “We’d like to say thank you to our dedicated businesses for participating in the first Be A Culpeper Local Week, and offering customers...
Inside Nova
Girl Scouts win Silver Award for creating boardwalk at regional park
Four rising freshmen at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington recently completed construction of a boardwalk at the Potomac Overlook Regional Park butterfly garden to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award. Helen Maag, Kaitlin Madison, Annika Matsko and Caroline South worked for a year to raise funds to purchase supplies for...
Inside Nova
Inflation Reduction Act could hurt VA taxpayers, do little to stop inflation, groups warn
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week, could have a negative impact on certain sectors of Virginia’s economy and do little to halt inflation, some groups are warning. Federal lawmakers narrowly passed the IRA along party lines with...
Inside Nova
Opening set for new Vienna police headquarters
The town of Vienna on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vienna Police Headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S. After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to sample light refreshments and tour the brand-new facility, which is larger than the circa-1994 building it is replacing and has secured parking, improved interview rooms and evidence-storage areas, an indoor firing range and a community room.
Inside Nova
Prince William schools making progress on hiring as new year gets underway
As the band played and cheerleaders shouted in front of Gar-Field High School Monday morning, senior Katherine Urrutia went through the first-day jitters for one last time as a Prince William County Schools student. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she told InsideNoVa as students were just beginning to filter in...
Inside Nova
No more free lunches for (most) Arlington students
There’s no more free lunch at Arlington Public Schools. With some exceptions. The start of the new school year will bring a return of paying for school-provided breakfasts and lunches, owing to an end of federal subsidies that had provided the meals to students for free since the arrival of COVID.
Inside Nova
Gainesville man arrested on federal charges after threat to 'blow up Roanoke'
A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.
Inside Nova
Babur Lateef appointed UVA Health System board chair
Babur Lateef, a local ophthalmologist and chair of the Prince William County School Board, has been appointed chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. The health system board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which includes the UVA Medical Center; the...
Inside Nova
Dumfries man dies in single-vehicle crash in Woodbridge
A 32-year-old Dumfries man died after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Woodbridge. The wreck happened at 11:24 a.m., when Garrett Ross Clark drove his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta over the center grass median while traveling north on Potomac Center Boulevard. The car then entered the intersection of River Rock Way before leaving the road and striking a retaining wall, said Prince William County police spokesperson Adam Beard.
Inside Nova
Vienna American All-Stars win region, finish 17-0
For a talented group of Vienna Little League All-Stars, one perfect season was followed by another, with the second and most recent being the more accomplished. This summer, the age 9-11 Vienna American baseball team, nicknamed the “Big Red Machine,” finished 17-0 and won district, state and region tournament championships, outscoring opponents 194-33 with two shutouts. The campaign was capped when Vienna won the Tournament of State Champions Southeast Region competition in Wilson, N.C., nipping Greenville, N.C., 2-1, in the title game to finish 5-0 in the event.
Inside Nova
McLean Community Center to partner with flamenco troupe for coming year
The Alden Theatre at the McLean Community Center (MCC) is partnering with the local flamenco-dance troupe Furia Flamenca in a residency program for the 2022-23 season. The partnership will involve a number of events that will be open to the public, as well as the community center serving as an incubator for Furia Flamenca’s work.
Inside Nova
Four injured when planes collide at Flying Circus airfield in Bealeton
Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided Saturday morning at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Fauquier County. The incident happened about 9:05 a.m. at the airfield in the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. State police say a Stearman aircraft was attempting to land when another Stearman aircraft was attempting to take off. The two aircraft collided, causing one of them to overturn, said Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Inside Nova
UPDATE: Fauquier County killer pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day murders of mom and brother
Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home. Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
Inside Nova
How many teams will have winning records
Of the seven varsity high-school football teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas of Fairfax County, only the Madison Warhawks and Potomac School Panthers had winning records last season. Madison enjoyed its best season in program history by winning district and region championships, then finishing second in the Class...
