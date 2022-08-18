Read full article on original website
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
mymoinfo.com
Wednesday is First Day of School at Valley in Caledonia
(Caledonia) One of the final schools in the MAAA Conference to begin the new school year is the Valley district in Caledonia. Wednesday is the first day of class for students. First-year Superintendent Jason Samples says students can start being dropped off Wednesday morning at 7:25. Samples says Monday evening’s...
mymoinfo.com
Camp Hope Poker Run Saturday
(De Soto) The 15th annual Camp Hope Poker Run takes place this Saturday. Donna Lucas is a volunteer with Camp Hope, which helps wounded veterans. She says everyone is welcome to take part in the fun, which will start with a breakfast Saturday morning at 8 o’clock at the AMVETS Post in De Soto. Registration will begin at 8:30. Lucas takes us through the route they’ll travel.
Washington Missourian
Dairy Delight serves up new owners
Dairy Delight, Washington’s home of the “Gooey Burger,” has new ownership. Dan and Sue Arcobasso sold the business to their nephew Terrill Struttmann and his son Peyton Struttmann. The Struttmanns have been operating the business since July 1.
Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new apartment complex
Jefferson County residents are upset about county officials' plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Madison County
(Madison County) The body of a man reported missing in Madison County has been found. According to the Madison County 911 Facebook page, Jason Blair of Illinois was reported missing last week walking along Highway OO toward Fredericktown. He was found deceased after an extensive search over the weekend. A...
mymoinfo.com
Bixby General Store Back Open
(Bixby) The Bixby General Store is back open. The store in rural western Iron County was damaged by a fire last Sunday that was electrical in nature and contained to one wall. The store was closed for a week while repairs were made. According to their Facebook page, the store...
wfcnnews.com
Missing Creal Springs man found dead in Missouri
MADISON COUNTY, MO - A man from Creal Springs reported missing in Missouri has been found deceased. According to the Madison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, 43 year-old Jason Blair was found deceased after an extensive search in rural areas of the county. His dog was located and was turned over...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
mymoinfo.com
Donald Gene Gau Sr. — Service 8/23/22 1 P.M.
Donald Gene Gau Sr. of Festus passed away Friday (8/19), he was 77 years old. The visitation for Donald Gau Sr. will be Tuesday (8/23) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery in Hillsboro.
kfmo.com
Irondale Man Killed in Accident
(Washington County, MO) A man from Irondale, 48 year old Robert E. Smith, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident involving a side by side vehicle in Washington County Saturday morning just before 12:30 am. Highway Patrol reports show the vehicle was being driven north on Highway U, a mile south of Highway M, when the driver, 45 year old Angela D. Angel, of Belleville, Illinois, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the right edge of the road. It rolled over and crashed into a fence. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, and a passenger, 46 year old Denise D. Smith, of Irondale, received moderate injuries. Angel was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi while Denise Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. No one was wearing a safety device when the wreck happened.
mymoinfo.com
Mary Elser Belken – Service 8/24/22 7 p.m.
Mary Elser Belken of Farmington has died at the age of 51. A memorial visitation will begin at 5 o’clock Wednesday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with a service starting at 7 o’clock.
myleaderpaper.com
Correction: Potosi man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County
John B. Whitley, 39, of Potosi died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whitley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri
I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree
A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigates area burglaries
(Jefferson County) A home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive in Fenton was ransacked by a burglar and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred on August 6th when the home owners left the residence around noon to return to their home around 4pm to find their home in disarray.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Man Guilty
The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
mymoinfo.com
Cornell Franklin Woods – Service 8/25/22 At 2 P.M.
Cornell Franklin Woods of Salem died Saturday at the age of 88. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 2 at the Salem Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation is Wednesday evening from 5 until 8...
