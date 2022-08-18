Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
401ktv.com
U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked
U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
Inheritance tax ‘no longer just for the rich’ as more families face six-figure death duty
Inheritance tax is “no longer just for the rich”, experts have warned, as increasing numbers of Britons face six-figure bills. The Treasury brought in £2.4bn in inheritance tax receipts in the three months to July, £300m higher than the figure for the same period last year. The standard inheritance tax rate is 40 per cent, which is only charged on the portion of an estate that is above the tax-free threshold of £325,000.The value of an estate includes the property, money and possessions of someone who has died. Have you been affected by this story? If so email holly.bancroft@independent.co.ukIf the...
FOXBusiness
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
Fact-Checking Industry Continues Providing Cover for White House's Unbelievable IRS Claims
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which among its Democratic-favored grab-bag of provisions included $80 billion in additional funding over the next 10 years for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a 53 percent increase over the agency's projected budgetary baseline. Because everyone pays...
70% of Americans Have Free Money They’re Not Using
On the surface, Americans seem to love their rewards credit cards. After all, 87% of all U.S. credit cardholders have at least one piece of plastic that enables them to earn travel, cash back, and other credit card-related rewards. Once you start scratching that surface, however, the reality of rewards...
Inc.com
U.S. Treasury Offers New Installment of $10 Billion Pandemic Aid to Small Businesses in 4 States
The latest round of relief from the U.S. Treasury is on its way to small businesses as recession concerns continue to climb across the nation. The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced plans to roll out its third round of funds from the reauthorized State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to Colorado, Montana, New York and Oregon. Altogether, the four additional states were approved to receive up to $751 million in relief.
MedicalXpress
New hope for easing stigma and isolation of hearing loss
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved regulations that will allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter as early as this fall, a move intended to broaden access to the devices, which only a fraction of the millions of Americans who suffer from hearing loss now use. The Gazette spoke with Meaghan Reed, director of clinical audiology at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, about the ruling. She said that specialists hope it will lower cost, increase innovation, and broaden access. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
Feds to cancel $10B in student loans for public workers as Biden weighs broader debt decision
The federal government will cancel $10 billion in student loan debt for public service workers as President Biden weighs wider forgiveness.
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
One Year Pause Available For Student Loan Borrowers
Millions of Americans who defaulted on student loans have a chance at relief. President Biden extended the student loan payment pause for the fourth time and it ends on August 31. In April, the Administration announced the "fresh start" plan. It aims to help 7.5 million borrowers move from default to good standing. (source)
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.
MedicalXpress
Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives—a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever...
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes
The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced this week that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the last quarter of 2022 — Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The rates the agency pays...
Yellen tells IRS to produce $80 billion spending plan within six months
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the head of the Internal Revenue Service to produce a detailed plan for deploying $80 billion in newly enacted enforcement funding within six months, an internal Treasury memo showed on Wednesday.
Hot deals: A consumer’s guide to the new climate law
Electric vehicles. Solar panels. Even farm improvements. Here's a tip sheet on how to take advantage of the incentives and tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.
FOXBusiness
Former Obama economist slams student debt relief: It's not ‘free money,’ will ‘hurt’ almost everyone
A former Obama administration economist on Friday slammed the idea of student debt relief, saying that it is not "free money" and warning it will "hurt" almost everyone. Jason Furman, former chairman of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), issued his warning as President Biden weighs whether to extend the pause on repayments. The president is also considering taking executive action to cancel up to $10,000 in debt for many Americans.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff effective
In the summer of 2021, states began announcing COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff as a strategy to improve vaccination rates and help control COVID infections in nursing homes. The mandates came with concerns about whether the requirement would lead to further staffing shortages if employees chose to leave their jobs rather than comply.
