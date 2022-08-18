Duffy (forearm) pitched Saturday in the Arizona Complex League and could still be an option for the Dodgers later this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. He reportedly had a setback earlier this month, but that was apparently just some soreness, according to manager Dave Roberts, and Duffy is right back to pitching in games. Expectations should be tempered, but if Duffy is able to get fully stretched out while showing his normal stuff, it's possible he could be fantasy relevant over the final weeks of the season.

