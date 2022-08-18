Read full article on original website
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials thankful for opportunities to gather in-person throughout 2022
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing local organizations to either having to heavily modify events or not hold them at all, Marion County officials are happy to have had a return to some sense of normalcy this year when it comes to in-person gatherings.
WVNews
Mylan Park Foundation receives donation for Mylan Park Action Sports Complex in Morgantown (West Virginia)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mylan Park Foundation was presented with a $35,000 donation from the West Virginia BB&T Foundation/Truist. The funds were utilized to assist Mylan with expenses for the EDA grant application for the Mylan Park Action Sports Complex, which resulted in a $4.5 million award.
WVNews
Mon Health Medical Center of Morgantown, West Virginia, earns reaccreditation as HeartCARE Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon Health Medical Center for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care, officials said. Mon Health Medical Center was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for the third year in a...
WVNews
Students return to schools in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If the roads looked a little busier Tuesday morning that’s because Monongalia County School buses were busy bringing K-12 students to their first day of the 2022-23 school year. Aaron Jamison is entering his senior year at Morgantown High School.
WVNews
WVa hospital receiving $313K in pandemic relief funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital will receive $313,700 in pandemic relief funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program. The Potomac Valley Hospital in Mineral County was awarded the funds to help buy new medical equipment and reimburse labor expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said in a news release Monday.
WVNews
Susan Chambers
THORNTON, W.Va. — Susan Lyn Chambers, 58 of Thornton, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20…
WVNews
Mon Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon He…
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Dr. Luke Marone: Early intervention, health choices can prevent limb loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's population has the highest rate of cigarette use in the nation — just one of the factors contributing to the state's high volume of limb amputations. Dr. Luke Marone, chief of vascular and endovascular surgery at the WVU Heart and Vascular...
WVNews
Hilma Dixon Barlow
KINGWOOD — Mrs. Hilma Dixon Barlow, 97, of Kingwood, WV, took her last breath on this earth Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Masontown, WV, on September 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Eileen (White) Dixon.
WVNews
Thomas Begley
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Huntington Bank is announcing the appointment of local financi…
WVNews
M. William “Bill” Adler, IV
WESTON — M. William “Bill” Adler, IV, of Weston died at his home after an unexpected illness. He was the son of M. William and Delores B. Adler of Weston. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1980, and Glenville State College in 1985, Bill worked in sales for several years, living both in Charlotte, NC, and Memphis, TN, before returning home to Weston in the early 90’s to look after his parents. Upon his return home, he devoted his life to personal public service, giving his time and energy to causes near and dear to his heart for the Lewis County Community. That work began with many years of overseeing a reinvigoration of the Stonewall Jackson Arts and Crafts Jubilee at Jackson’s Mill; rebuilding the youth baseball fields — the Lewis Baseball Association/Eastern Gas Transmission Sports Complex near the Mill — and helping to establish the Lewis County Pony League Baseball program.
WVNews
Jason Snider, director of safety and discipline, showcases CEIA Opengate devices
Jason Snider, director of safety and discipline, showcased Harrison County Schools' recently purchased CEIA Opengate weapons detection units. Different than traditional metal detectors, these units can be fine tuned to only detect dense metals such as those in firearms while allowing cellphones, car keys and coins to go through without issue.
WVNews
Officer Shingleton demonstrates weapons detection system
Prevention resource officer, Harrison County Deputy Cody Shingleton, helps demonstrate the weapons detection system as it picks up his sidearm. These gates will help to efficiently filter guests at large events such as sports and dances without holding up the line.
WVNews
Sue Layne (Foster) Mowery
WESTON — Sue Layne (Foster) Mowery, 74, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Weston on September 5, 1947, daughter of the late Brannon and Lily (Smith) Foster. Cherishing the life of Sue are a daughter Tesla Rose and husband...
WVNews
School buses set to roll
School begins Wednesday in Harrison County, and the buses will be running and kids will be headed to class. As always, their safety is a top priority. “Loading and unloading students onto a school bus is statistically the most dangerous situation that they’re in. That’s why it’s paramount that we need to try to get the public, everyone that’s traveling to work and traveling the roads, to just be mindful that there’s going to be kids walking to school and walking to the bus stops,” said Jimmy Lopez, assistant superintendent of operations and facilities for Harrison County Schools.
WVNews
John Calvin Forquer Jr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Calvin Forquer Jr., 72, of Lost Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home. He was born on November 17, 1949, in Clarksburg, the son of the late John Calvin Forquer Sr. and Wynona Mae Hunt Forquer. John is survived...
