Star City, WV

WVNews

WVa hospital receiving $313K in pandemic relief funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital will receive $313,700 in pandemic relief funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program. The Potomac Valley Hospital in Mineral County was awarded the funds to help buy new medical equipment and reimburse labor expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said in a news release Monday.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Susan Chambers

THORNTON, W.Va. — Susan Lyn Chambers, 58 of Thornton, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20…
THORNTON, WV
WVNews

Mon Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon He…
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Urban Construction#Wv News#Rk K Civil Engineering
WVNews

Hilma Dixon Barlow

KINGWOOD — Mrs. Hilma Dixon Barlow, 97, of Kingwood, WV, took her last breath on this earth Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Masontown, WV, on September 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Eileen (White) Dixon.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Thomas Begley

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Huntington Bank is announcing the appointment of local financi…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

M. William “Bill” Adler, IV

WESTON — M. William “Bill” Adler, IV, of Weston died at his home after an unexpected illness. He was the son of M. William and Delores B. Adler of Weston. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1980, and Glenville State College in 1985, Bill worked in sales for several years, living both in Charlotte, NC, and Memphis, TN, before returning home to Weston in the early 90’s to look after his parents. Upon his return home, he devoted his life to personal public service, giving his time and energy to causes near and dear to his heart for the Lewis County Community. That work began with many years of overseeing a reinvigoration of the Stonewall Jackson Arts and Crafts Jubilee at Jackson’s Mill; rebuilding the youth baseball fields — the Lewis Baseball Association/Eastern Gas Transmission Sports Complex near the Mill — and helping to establish the Lewis County Pony League Baseball program.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Officer Shingleton demonstrates weapons detection system

Prevention resource officer, Harrison County Deputy Cody Shingleton, helps demonstrate the weapons detection system as it picks up his sidearm. These gates will help to efficiently filter guests at large events such as sports and dances without holding up the line.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sue Layne (Foster) Mowery

WESTON — Sue Layne (Foster) Mowery, 74, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Weston on September 5, 1947, daughter of the late Brannon and Lily (Smith) Foster. Cherishing the life of Sue are a daughter Tesla Rose and husband...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

School buses set to roll

School begins Wednesday in Harrison County, and the buses will be running and kids will be headed to class. As always, their safety is a top priority. “Loading and unloading students onto a school bus is statistically the most dangerous situation that they’re in. That’s why it’s paramount that we need to try to get the public, everyone that’s traveling to work and traveling the roads, to just be mindful that there’s going to be kids walking to school and walking to the bus stops,” said Jimmy Lopez, assistant superintendent of operations and facilities for Harrison County Schools.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

John Calvin Forquer Jr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Calvin Forquer Jr., 72, of Lost Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home. He was born on November 17, 1949, in Clarksburg, the son of the late John Calvin Forquer Sr. and Wynona Mae Hunt Forquer. John is survived...
CLARKSBURG, WV

