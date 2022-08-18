Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Why a new trainer and more aggressive approach could pay off for Joshua

Part of the magic of combat sports lies in the way no fight is ever truly over until final horn. There's no 10-point play in football, but MMA comes with the built-in possibility of a down-and-out fighter, seemingly seconds away from a disappointing defeat, pulling off a picture-perfect head kick to knock out arguably the sport's best fighter. That's what Leon Edwards managed to pull off when he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278 to win the welterweight championship.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO