Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Will reducing US inflation from 8.3% to 2% compare to Bitcoin and Ethereum?
Inflation is one of the most important global topics of 2022, with the U.S. hitting 8.3%, the UK as high as 10.1%, and countries such as Turkey seeing figures as high as 79.6%. These figures are well beyond the target rate of 2% inflation by the major central banks. Central...
Business Insider
Chinese censors changed the ending of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' for its release in the region
China's film authorities have cracked down on Hollywood releases recently as the country looks to boost its own movie industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baozun (BZUN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BZUN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
cryptoslate.com
BendDAO running out of funds amid fears of souring debt
NFT platform BendDAO experienced a bank run between August 19 and August 21 as over 15,000 Ethereum (ETH) were withdrawn from its contract within 48 hours. Etherscan data shows that the contract now holds only 151.52 Wrapped Ethereum, roughly $235,000. NFT liquidation fears. BendDAO has been in the thick of...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: Why maximalists are wrong — the future is cross-chain
You would not be surprised in recent history to see such an idea floated around online spaces. Originally, many thought it was Bitcoin; then, it was Ethereum because it offered tangible functionality via its smart contract framework. The predominance of this conceptually naive worldview remained unchallenged for a significant period...
cryptoslate.com
Most PoW miners intend to mine Ergo, not Ravencoin or Ethereum Classic post-Merge
A Twitter poll by node operator @cryptovium revealed that most Ethereum miners intend to mine Ergo after the Merge. “With the imminent #PoS $ETH merge, I’m curious what all the #miners out there are planning on moving their rigs to.“. The Ethereum Merge is imminent. Recent estimates give September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum futures are re-exerting dominance over spot markets
An analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures volume showed that both had re-established themselves over spot volume. In spot markets, traders can buy and sell tokens for immediate delivery. Spot volume refers to the total amount of coins transferred on-chain with only successful transfers counted. By contrast, futures traders buy...
cryptoslate.com
Former OpenSea exec claims insider trading laws cannot apply to NFTs
Former OpenSea sea executive Nate Chastain has filed a motion asking a U.S. district court to dismiss insider trading charges levied against him because non-fungible tokens (NFTs) do not meet the requirements for wired fraud charges. Citing the Carpenter wire fraud theory, Chastain’s lawyer argued that NFTs were neither securities...
cryptoslate.com
SWIFT considered ‘neutral’ on sanctions; debate sparked on whether Ethereum is the same
The Director of Research at Coin Center Peter Van Valkenburgh raised an interesting point on Monday when he tweeted a screenshot from the SWIFT website detailing the entity’s role in sanctions enacted by “national authorities.”. Comments on the tweet immediately compared the information to Ethereum’s role in processing...
cryptoslate.com
South Korea may levy up to 50% ‘gift tax’ on crypto airdrops under current law
South Korean officials have interpreted existing laws to mean crypto airdrops may be subject to “gift tax,” according to local media outlet Yonhap News Agency (YNA). Officials at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, which oversees the country’s financial and social development policies, said:. “In this case,...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase’s ENS integration goes live
Coinbase‘s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) integration is live, changing wallet usernames to an ENS subdomain of Coinbase IDs. Users can change their ENS names once a year and use them in any manner they choose to, as long as it complies with Coinbase’s Subdomain Terms — which have yet to be announced.
Comments / 0