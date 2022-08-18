Read full article on original website
thecharlotteweekly.com
Down Syndrome Association appoints program, outreach director
CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte has appointed Victoria Coles as program and community outreach director. Coles will maintain community partnerships and organize popular programs, such as 3-2-1 Dash and Buddy Walk. She taught special education for eight years and worked in care management with Medicaid...
cn2.com
Winthrop Convocation Welcomes New Students and Some Familiar Faces
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University held Convocation today to welcome new students and to officially start the school’s 137th Academy Year. This year’s freshman class stands at roughly 1,000 students with about 4,000 undergrad on campus and 1,200 graduate students. The Rock Hill native,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
Statesville Record & Landmark
School districts, nonprofits work together to eliminate period poverty in Iredell County
United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped Period have collaborated to bring the Red Cart Project to Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Kicking off the program to address period poverty in the area,...
asumag.com
Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.
The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
thecharlottepost.com
West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author
West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY JASMINE WEISS M.D. Jasmine Weiss M.D., a pediatrician and West Charlotte High School graduate, has written her debut children’s book, What Would Kami E. Bee?”. When Jasmine Weiss...
WBTV
‘They’re finding solutions:’ UNC Charlotte students, parents say move-in at off-campus apartments started off rocky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first few days of move-in started off on a sour note for some students and their parents in the University area. Olivia is a student at UNC Charlotte and signed a lease at The Mill apartments with two of her friends last November. After months...
WBTV
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews seeks grant to build multi-use path near hospital
MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will seek grant funding from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to build a 10-foot multi-use path near Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. The path would span Matthews Township Parkway from North Trade Street to Independence Pointe Parkway. The Matthews Board of Commissioners...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County celebrating the opening of Emergency Services Center
MONROE – Union County will celebrate the opening of the new Emergency Services Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 23. The 24,000-square-foot center houses the county’s three emergency services departments: emergency communications, the fire marshal’s office and emergency management. "The tools and technology inside this new...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Make-A-Wish helps young author with dream
CHARLOTTE – Lucia Jex-Blake signed copies of her fantasy novel, “Artifacts of Fire” on Aug. 19 at Barnes & Noble Arboretum, but this was no ordinary book-signing. This was part of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Lucia’s wish was to become a...
thecharlotteweekly.com
United Community Banks names Bell to board of directors
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Charlotte resident George Bell has joined the board of directors at United Community Banks. Bell is an experienced information technology executive and has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, previously working for Truist, BB&T and Bank of America. In his most recent role as executive vice president at Truist, he led a cross-functional team and provided technical leadership for human resources, legal and business management.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Sustain Charlotte celebrates Charlotte's new Unified Development Ordinance
CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauded the Charlotte City Council for passing the Unified Development Ordinance on Aug. 22. The UDO enacts the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The UDO allows for the creation of more housing, which Sustain Charlotte says is needed now more than ever amid a housing...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Six at Morton & Gettys included in new editions of “Best Lawyers in America”
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Six attorneys at Morton & Gettys are included in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.” All have been recognized for multiple years in the national peer-reviewed guides. Estate planning and probate law specialist Joe Raad is marking ten years of honors, while John Gettys and Joshua Vann have been included for five consecutive editions.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Discovery Place Science offers new planetarium programming
CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will give audiences a front-row seat to experience a rocket launch like never before when NASA’s Artemis I blasts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Aug. 29. This will be the first planetarium event taking place in the Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre,...
fox46.com
CMS files motion to partially dismiss former student’s lawsuit over alleged 2016 campus rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education filed a motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit from a former Myers Park High School student who said she was raped on campus in 2016. Serena Evans, an outspoken critic of CMS’ handling of sexual assaults in the...
Charlotte drone startup aims to disrupt the cleaning industry — and beyond
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Lucid Drone Technologies Inc. plans to disrupt the cleaning industry. The startup, founded in 2017, is expanding the versatility of its power-pressure washing drones, which were built to make cleaning the exterior of buildings safer. Andrew Ashur, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, said the drones are now being tested to paint, perform post-construction cleanup, for pest control and to water lawns, among other uses.
WBTV
Novant: Private data was potentially exposed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
