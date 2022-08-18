ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Down Syndrome Association appoints program, outreach director

CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte has appointed Victoria Coles as program and community outreach director. Coles will maintain community partnerships and organize popular programs, such as 3-2-1 Dash and Buddy Walk. She taught special education for eight years and worked in care management with Medicaid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Winthrop Convocation Welcomes New Students and Some Familiar Faces

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University held Convocation today to welcome new students and to officially start the school’s 137th Academy Year. This year’s freshman class stands at roughly 1,000 students with about 4,000 undergrad on campus and 1,200 graduate students. The Rock Hill native,...
ROCK HILL, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

School districts, nonprofits work together to eliminate period poverty in Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped Period have collaborated to bring the Red Cart Project to Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Kicking off the program to address period poverty in the area,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hickory, NC
City
Wingate, NC
asumag.com

Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.

The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
thecharlottepost.com

West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author

West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY JASMINE WEISS M.D. Jasmine Weiss M.D., a pediatrician and West Charlotte High School graduate, has written her debut children’s book, What Would Kami E. Bee?”. When Jasmine Weiss...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Nursing Care#Nursing Skills#Licensure#Medical Services#General Health#Registerednursing Org
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews seeks grant to build multi-use path near hospital

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will seek grant funding from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to build a 10-foot multi-use path near Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. The path would span Matthews Township Parkway from North Trade Street to Independence Pointe Parkway. The Matthews Board of Commissioners...
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County celebrating the opening of Emergency Services Center

MONROE – Union County will celebrate the opening of the new Emergency Services Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 23. The 24,000-square-foot center houses the county’s three emergency services departments: emergency communications, the fire marshal’s office and emergency management. "The tools and technology inside this new...
UNION COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Make-A-Wish helps young author with dream

CHARLOTTE – Lucia Jex-Blake signed copies of her fantasy novel, “Artifacts of Fire” on Aug. 19 at Barnes & Noble Arboretum, but this was no ordinary book-signing. This was part of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Lucia’s wish was to become a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
thecharlotteweekly.com

United Community Banks names Bell to board of directors

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Charlotte resident George Bell has joined the board of directors at United Community Banks. Bell is an experienced information technology executive and has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, previously working for Truist, BB&T and Bank of America. In his most recent role as executive vice president at Truist, he led a cross-functional team and provided technical leadership for human resources, legal and business management.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Sustain Charlotte celebrates Charlotte's new Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauded the Charlotte City Council for passing the Unified Development Ordinance on Aug. 22. The UDO enacts the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The UDO allows for the creation of more housing, which Sustain Charlotte says is needed now more than ever amid a housing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Six at Morton & Gettys included in new editions of “Best Lawyers in America”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Six attorneys at Morton & Gettys are included in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.” All have been recognized for multiple years in the national peer-reviewed guides. Estate planning and probate law specialist Joe Raad is marking ten years of honors, while John Gettys and Joshua Vann have been included for five consecutive editions.
ROCK HILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Discovery Place Science offers new planetarium programming

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will give audiences a front-row seat to experience a rocket launch like never before when NASA’s Artemis I blasts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Aug. 29. This will be the first planetarium event taking place in the Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte drone startup aims to disrupt the cleaning industry — and beyond

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Lucid Drone Technologies Inc. plans to disrupt the cleaning industry. The startup, founded in 2017, is expanding the versatility of its power-pressure washing drones, which were built to make cleaning the exterior of buildings safer. Andrew Ashur, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, said the drones are now being tested to paint, perform post-construction cleanup, for pest control and to water lawns, among other uses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Novant: Private data was potentially exposed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy