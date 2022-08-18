GREENVILLE, S.C. – Charlotte resident George Bell has joined the board of directors at United Community Banks. Bell is an experienced information technology executive and has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, previously working for Truist, BB&T and Bank of America. In his most recent role as executive vice president at Truist, he led a cross-functional team and provided technical leadership for human resources, legal and business management.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO