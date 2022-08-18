A groundbreaking was held in Swanton Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the Birchwood Meadow Barn & Event Venue. Owners Pam and David Mills were joined by Swanton Councilwoman Sam Disbrow, State Representative James Hoops, Village Administrator Shannon Shulters, Councilman David Pilliod, and Mayor Neil Toeppe as they ceremonially broke ground on the project located in Turtle Creek off of Airport Highway. Birchwood Meadow is an 8,000 square-foot facility designed after a popular wedding barn in Oklahoma. The “Big Timber” barn will feature a 40-foot vaulted ceiling in the main hall with arched big timber trusses that span the entire main hall and three open air copulas. It is expected to open in 2023.

SWANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO