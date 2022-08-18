Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking held at Birchwood Meadow
A groundbreaking was held in Swanton Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the Birchwood Meadow Barn & Event Venue. Owners Pam and David Mills were joined by Swanton Councilwoman Sam Disbrow, State Representative James Hoops, Village Administrator Shannon Shulters, Councilman David Pilliod, and Mayor Neil Toeppe as they ceremonially broke ground on the project located in Turtle Creek off of Airport Highway. Birchwood Meadow is an 8,000 square-foot facility designed after a popular wedding barn in Oklahoma. The “Big Timber” barn will feature a 40-foot vaulted ceiling in the main hall with arched big timber trusses that span the entire main hall and three open air copulas. It is expected to open in 2023.
Courthouse News
Jenna Burley, 20, Archbold, CNC operator, and Brendan Kent, Otisville, Mich., 20, diesel tech. Austin Miles, 26, Holland, Ohio, pharmacist, and Kendalyn Noe, 26, Metamora, physical therapist. Paula Ferguson, 61, Fayette, retired, and James Fruchey, 77, Fayette, retired. Briana Criswell, 21, Wauseon, lead teacher, and Noah Quintanilla, 23, Wauseon, garage...
E. coli linked to lettuce
A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant. Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. There have been 22 reported cases in Wood County, with seven hospitalizations. The age range is...
Bulldog spikers sweep away Bombers
EDON — The Swanton volleyball team traveled to Edon Saturday where they began their season with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of the Bombers. Swanton’s Katlyn Floyd finished with 10 kills and 5 digs for the match. Morgan Smith chipped in with 9 kills, 5 digs and seven aces. Also, Maddie Smith added 9 kills, 2 blocks and a pair of aces.
USPS hosting jobs event
TOLEDO — The Toledo Post Office, 435 South St Clair Street, will host a job application workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants, Mail Hander Assistants, Postal Support Employees, Rural Carrier Associates, and Tractor Trailer Operators. Starting salary is between $17.32 and $27.52 per hour.
Rossford shuts out Swanton, 34-0
Rossford exploded for 20 second quarter points to break open a scoreless game and roll past Swanton 34-0 in the season opener Friday at Hansbarger Stadium. The Rossford defense was in total control, holding Swanton to just two first downs and 35 yards of total offense as they continue to learn a new offense under first-year head coach Eric Keller.
Wauseon’s Sluder annouced as new Deputy Fire Marshal
COLUMBUS – A local fire chief has been selected for a statewide position. The Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) on Thursday announced that Richard Sluder would be their new Deputy Fire Marshal, the second in command position at the division. The primary responsibility of this role is to assist the Director of Commerce and the State Fire Marshal in directing operations at SFM.
New COVID cases on the rise in Fulton Co.
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 363.2 to 391.7 as of Thursday....
