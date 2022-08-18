ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race

Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Can’t Crack The Code’ Against Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer has enjoyed success against the Los Angeles Dodgers dating back to his time with the San Diego Padres. And after taking a tough-luck loss last week, the Milwaukee Brewers starter turned in a scoreless outing in the series opener at Dodger Stadium. Lauer only pitched five innings in...
Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Reyes Moronta Off Waivers From Los Angeles Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed Reyes Moronta off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The announcement was made Monday night, hours after the Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list. Moronta was designated for assignment as the corresponding move to Dustin May returning from the 60-day IL. He pitched...
Dodgers Sign Max Muncy To Contract Extension With Option For 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Max Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension, with the deal including a $10 million (plus incentives) team option for 2024. This marks a second time the Dodgers have signed Muncy to a contract extension, as he previously inked a three-year pact in February 2020.
2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings

When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins, 10-3, to complete a series sweep and extend their winning streak at Dodger Stadium to nine games. Ryan Pepiot got off to a shaky start but escaped some early trouble and got through six innings with just two runs allowed. The quality start was Pepiot’s first of his career and seven strikeouts were the most he’s collected in any start for the Dodgers thus far.
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Throws Bullpen Session

Clayton Kershaw is among multiple pitchers the Los Angeles Dodgers anticipate returning from the injured list in September, and he took a noteworthy step toward that becoming a reality by throwing a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Friday. It marked Kershaw’s first time working from a mound since he...
Mookie Betts: Will Smith Is ‘Unsung Hero’ Of Dodgers Lineup

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is enough to give any opposing pitcher nightmares, but behind them is a formidable group that includes Will Smith. Although Smith has yet to be named to a National League All-Star team, he has...
Recap: Dustin May Dazzles In Return; Dodgers Shut Out Marlins

Dustin May didn’t disappoint in his long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation, turning in a scoreless performance as part of a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts anticipated May fighting some momentum in his first Major League start since May 1, 2021,...
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
