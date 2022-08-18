Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospects Bobby Miller & Gavin Stone Make Triple-A Oklahoma City Debuts
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently promoted two of their top pitching prospects, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and both made their debuts with their new team over the weekend. Stone pitched his first game on Friday, Aug. 19, against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Can’t Crack The Code’ Against Eric Lauer
Eric Lauer has enjoyed success against the Los Angeles Dodgers dating back to his time with the San Diego Padres. And after taking a tough-luck loss last week, the Milwaukee Brewers starter turned in a scoreless outing in the series opener at Dodger Stadium. Lauer only pitched five innings in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Undergoes Surgery After Fracturing Wrist On Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh underwent surgery Monday on his fractured right wrist that was sustained after going down Bernie Brewer’s slide at American Family Field last week. Vassegh additionally suffered a crack in six ribs. The operation was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery...
dodgerblue.com
Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Reyes Moronta Off Waivers From Los Angeles Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed Reyes Moronta off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The announcement was made Monday night, hours after the Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list. Moronta was designated for assignment as the corresponding move to Dustin May returning from the 60-day IL. He pitched...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts & Justin Turner Defend Dino Ebel’s Decision In Dodgers’ Loss To Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night but had a nine-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium snapped in the 4-0 loss. The series opener also marked the first time the Dodgers were shut out at home this season. While Eric Lauer got through five scoreless innings,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw To Return Without Rehab Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a multitude of pitchers set to return at various points in September, including Clayton Kershaw, who has been on the 15-day injured list due to lower back pain. Kershaw was originally placed on the IL on Aug. 5 and he has since resumed throwing bullpen...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Sign Max Muncy To Contract Extension With Option For 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Max Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension, with the deal including a $10 million (plus incentives) team option for 2024. This marks a second time the Dodgers have signed Muncy to a contract extension, as he previously inked a three-year pact in February 2020.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Donation Bringing New Facilities To El Modena High School
Once it became evident re-signing with the Atlanta Braves was no longer an option, Freddie Freeman set his sights on returning home and wound up joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year contract. “I have a 67-year-old dad and I have an 86-year-old grandfather that’s now going to be...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings
When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Julio Urías’ & Dodgers Streaks Snapped In Shutout Loss To Brewers
Julio Urías and the Los Angeles Dodgers both had streaks snapped in a 4-0 loss to Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. The shutout loss was the Dodgers’ first at home this season. The Dodgers had won nine games in a row at Dodger Stadium before Monday’s loss,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
dodgerblue.com
Ryan Pepiot Gaining Comfort Through Learning Experience With Dodgers
Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday by turning in the longest start of his career thus far to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a sweep of the Miami Marlins. Pepiot’s outing began with a four-pitch walk and he also a hit batter in the first inning. Pepiot...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Throws Out Joey Wendle; Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs Vs. Marlins
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins, 10-3, to complete a series sweep and extend their winning streak at Dodger Stadium to nine games. Ryan Pepiot got off to a shaky start but escaped some early trouble and got through six innings with just two runs allowed. The quality start was Pepiot’s first of his career and seven strikeouts were the most he’s collected in any start for the Dodgers thus far.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Throws Bullpen Session
Clayton Kershaw is among multiple pitchers the Los Angeles Dodgers anticipate returning from the injured list in September, and he took a noteworthy step toward that becoming a reality by throwing a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Friday. It marked Kershaw’s first time working from a mound since he...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts: Will Smith Is ‘Unsung Hero’ Of Dodgers Lineup
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is enough to give any opposing pitcher nightmares, but behind them is a formidable group that includes Will Smith. Although Smith has yet to be named to a National League All-Star team, he has...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Dazzles In Return; Dodgers Shut Out Marlins
Dustin May didn’t disappoint in his long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation, turning in a scoreless performance as part of a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts anticipated May fighting some momentum in his first Major League start since May 1, 2021,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters
As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
