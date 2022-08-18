Read full article on original website
LHHATL: Yandy Smith Checks Mendeecees Harris + Kendra Robinson Goes off on Yung Joc
LHHATL returns with more drama. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” returns on August 8. So far, cast members have been pretty busy with social media feuds. In fact, Momma Dee isn’t on good terms with Scrappy or Bambi. She’s been calling out both on the internet. Momma Dee thinks Scrappy has chosen Bambi over him. And she’s blamed Bambi for Scrappy not speaking to her. Interestingly enough, Scrappy is tired of Momma Dee and Bambi clashing. Plus, it’s going to be interesting to watch the show to see if Momma Dee’s close relationship with Shay Johnson has been an issue for him. Momma Dee has accused Bambi of being jealous of their friendship. However, Bambi has denied this. She just wants Momma Dee to stop bashing her online or at least keep the same energy in person.
As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing
Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt
Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week. Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
WELP: Melody Holt Comments On Shereé And Martell’s Confirmed Coupledom, Says Her Ex Intro’d Housewife To Kids Without Warning
Melody who's been working on herself and focusing on the couple's four children since her 2021 divorce from Martell, is concerned that her ex isn't doing the same. She suggests that there probably hasn't been enough time between relationships for the fellow "Love & Marriage Huntsville" star to heal.
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RHOA Recap: Kandi Shuts Down Marlo’s Apology + Sheree & Kenya Call out Sanya
On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” things continue to heat up in Jamaica. Kandi is still upset about her recent blowup with Marlo. She tells the other women that she really doesn’t like it when people take jabs at Todd. In her opinion, Marlo really crossed the line. And she’s not okay with people downplaying Todd’s accomplishments. She does not take care of Todd financially. So Marlo won’t be able to apologize for this one.
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma
Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?
Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Nene Leakes Underwent A ‘Professional BBL’
Nene Leakes brought the cameras along for her 'Perfectly Pretty You" makeover with Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery.
