Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Related
D.C. Police Searching For Fugitive Wanted For Murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for help...
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Suspect Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Sixth District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Suspect Identified In Killing Of Young Jewish Father From Baltimore
Police have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a young Jewish father killed while at work in D.C. earlier this month, authorities say. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast around 3:41 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, amid a string of antisemitic crimes, according to Metropolitan Police.
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an burglary that took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hyattsville Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing Wife
HYATTSVILLE, MD – Police in Prince George’s County have arrested 37-year-old Orville-Dean Fairweather for shooting...
29 Year-Old Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
Police Investigating Death of 5-Year-Old in Capitol Heights, Homicide Suspected
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police are investigating the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Friday....
ottumwaradio.com
Washington Man Accused of Insurance Fraud
A southeast Iowa man was arrested following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with insurance fraud – presenting false information, a Class D felony. Stephanie’s arrest is the result of an investigation that began this past June....
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
Gunman Arrested for Attempted Murder of 29-Year-Old Baltimore Man
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have arrested 29-year-old Laquawn Mantel Foster for an August...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
arlnow.com
ACPD: Man arrested in Pentagon City after fleeing from police three times
A driver who fled from police early Saturday morning in Crystal City then returned, successfully fled again, and returned and tried to flee a third time, police say. The third time was the charm for officers. Police say the unusual sequence ended with a foot chase and the arrest of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
27-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore, Police Investigating
BALTIMORE, MD – Early Sunday morning, Baltimore police were dispatched to an area hospital where...
29 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 29...
Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police
A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
19-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Sunday Morning
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police said 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo of Manassas was shot and killed...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US fugitive on murder charge to be extradited from Jamaica
Twenty-four-year-old Ranje Reynolds who is accused of murder in Washington, DC, renounced his right to an extradition hearing when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday. Reynolds was apprehended in Kingston last week Tuesday in connection with the January murder of Tarek Boothe, 27, of...
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
Shore News Network
111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1