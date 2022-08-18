ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Suspect Identified In Killing Of Young Jewish Father From Baltimore

Police have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a young Jewish father killed while at work in D.C. earlier this month, authorities say. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast around 3:41 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, amid a string of antisemitic crimes, according to Metropolitan Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
ottumwaradio.com

Washington Man Accused of Insurance Fraud

A southeast Iowa man was arrested following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with insurance fraud – presenting false information, a Class D felony. Stephanie’s arrest is the result of an investigation that began this past June....
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US fugitive on murder charge to be extradited from Jamaica

Twenty-four-year-old Ranje Reynolds who is accused of murder in Washington, DC, renounced his right to an extradition hearing when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday. Reynolds was apprehended in Kingston last week Tuesday in connection with the January murder of Tarek Boothe, 27, of...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
