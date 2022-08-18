ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UNT announces it will not raise tuition for 7th year in a row

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EcfG_0hMHEy2V00

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, August 18th, 2022 03:06

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — While it seems like the price of just about everything is up these days, UNT students will be happy to hear that they won't be paying more for tuition next year.

In its August meeting, the UNT System Board of Regents approved a budget for the 2023 fiscal year that includes no raises in tuition.

"We are thrilled to announce that for the seventh consecutive year, the UNT System will not raise tuition," said UNT System Chancellor Dr. Michael R. Williams. "During a time when inflation is at an all-time high, the entire UNT System remains committed to providing an education of great value that is accessible and affordable for all students."

It was not immediately clear what, if any, alternative measures would be taken to save money, but Williams reiterated that the UNT System was committed to keeping families safe from unnecessary financial burdens.

Tuition at UNT has not been raised since 2016. A spokesperson pointed out that while the prices of milk and eggs have increased 33% and 70% respectively, UNT's tuition has remained the same.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Mansfield ISD investigating cyberattack

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mansfield Independent School District is investigating a cyberattack attack, which impacted communications systems across the district Monday, administrators said.In a news release Monday evening, a Mansfield ISD spokesperson said it caused an outage in all systems requiring internet connectivity, including the district's website, Skyward online administration software, email and phone systems.The district is working with law enforcement to resolve the situation. "At this point, we do not know how long it will take to get our systems back up."The outage also affected Raptor, the district's visitor and volunteer management system."The safety of our students is our first priority, so while we love our parents and community members, all campuses will be closed to visitors until our systems are back online."It's unclear what, if any, data was compromised in the attack, the district said.
MANSFIELD, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

I-Team explores school security across North Texas districts

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — School districts are spending more time and more money on security these days, but it's not all about high-tech devices. I-Team reporter Ginger Allen walked the halls with Wylie ISD's Director of Safety and Security, who says he personally checked every door and every lock. That's nearly 500 doors on 20 campuses. "A locked door is our best defense," said Brian Kelly. "I personally wanted to tell parents, if they asked me, that I laid eyes on the doors of their student's school." Kelly's job is to keep danger out of the classroom. It's a mission that has...
PROSPER, TX
dmagazine.com

What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?

Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Bus Overturns

A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unt#K12#College
CBS DFW

Farmersville teen finds strength amid Leukemia battle

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As Robert Rodriguez hits the speed bag, he turns to the camera and yells, "Watch out." He will never run from a fight—not with what he's been through.  "I don't think many kids can say their junior year was their first full year," Rodriguez said. "I'm a little nervous. I'm also very excited."The teen is excited to be back with his friends at Farmersville High School, but is nervous as he enters 11th grade because he's never started and finished a whole year of high school in person.In 2020, an acute form of Leukemia took Rodriguez...
FARMERSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Keller ISD responds to criticism after pulling and reviewing books community says are inappropriate

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In Keller ISD, the decision to remove dozens of books including the Bible and a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank's Diary from library shelves has been met with support and criticism nationwide. The district's superintendent has written a letter to address what's being said and provide further clarification.  Keller ISD Superintendent Rick Westfall said he wants to ensure families that the district is not banning the Bible or Diary of Anne Frank. He anticipates they'll be back on shelves soon. But some local organizations said this needs to happen immediately.As a Keller ISD parent, Mike Boyer is...
KELLER, TX
Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Community ISD: A growing district celebrates its 75th anniversary

JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One tribe, one vibe. That's the middle school theme in Community ISD.  Second year Superintendent Dr. Tonya Knowlton says that's not the only thing that makes this year so special.  She says, "We're excited to be back with all of our students. Especially this year, because it's our 75th anniversary of Community ISD."  Despite the bashfulness of the first day of pre-k, at the newest of Community ISD's five total schools, some kids couldn't wait to get inside. Knowlton explains, "We're opening Roderick Elementary for the very first time, and we're excited to see our students walk...
JOSEPHINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City of Dallas’ Efforts to Address Homelessness and Vagrancy Criticized

Over the last nine years, roughly 39,000 individuals in Dallas have been classified as homeless, according to Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). There is “no way” to provide a precise number of individuals who accept or decline resources offered by the city, according to Freda Nelms, director of data management and reporting for MDHA. Nelms explained that MDHA collects data from numerous organizations, and not all organizations’ programs track the number of homeless or vagrant people they serve.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
133K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy