Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Educator says failing students need alternatives
A legislative interim committee is meeting this summer to study juvenile justice, and committee members have heard much about truancy as a doorway to criminal behavior. At its second meeting this month, the committee heard from Rapid City’s top administrator who says some truant students might benefit from a new education track that does not currently exist.
sdpb.org
Rapid City Police seeking three following shooting incidents
Rapid City Police are searching for three people in connection with three shootings, two of them fatal. Police say one man and two juveniles are considered people of interest in the cases. Police are naming all three people as they continue the search. They include 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux...
Comments / 0