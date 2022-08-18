Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Enterprise water tower to be decommissioned after 61 years
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A structure that is over 60 years old is done serving the city of Enterprise. As of August 22, plans to decommission the old Enterprise water tower are almost complete. It was built in 1961. Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said that at the time the tower...
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Water Main Project
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit claiming sexual assault and bullying, leading to another former player's arrest. The first ever DHCLS Mini Golf Classic was a resounding success.
alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter in need of donations
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Animal Shelter needs donations from community members. Specifically, they need dog food and non-clumping kitty litter. Earlier this month, the shelter turned to Facebook when they were down to just two bags of food. Shelter Supervisor Miranda Daniels said it didn’t take long before...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
wdhn.com
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
wtvy.com
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday. According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.
wdhn.com
Vehicle catches fire after crashing into woods
WALTON CO, Fl (WDHN)— A vehicle crash near Defuniak Springs resulted in a fire and multiple injuries. According to Walton County Fire and Rescue, a vehicle ran off the road and entered the woods at a high speed, two miles East of the Defuniak Springs exit on I-10. The...
wdhn.com
Elba woman arrested for chemical endangerment of her child
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—An Elba woman is behind bars for allegedly doing drugs while pregnant. 21-year-old “Zoe Suggs” is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. Elba police was notified by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources that an infant tested. “positive” for narcotics. Shortly after,...
