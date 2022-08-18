ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🎥 Kanak named to ESPN true freshman All-America preseason team

-------- Hays High alum Jaren Kanak has been named to ESPN's 2022 preseason true freshman All-America team. He is slated to play linebacker this season for Oklahoma Sooners. Kanak played quarterback his senior year after primarily being a receiver for the past three seasons. The 2021 season saw him break several records for Hays High football, including total yards in a season, total rushing yards and scoring total.
Hays Post

🏐 FHSU seventh in MIAA preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team heads into the 2022 season ranked seventh in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, announced Friday by the conference office. Just one week remains before the start of the 2022 season when the Tigers open the year with four non-conference games in Oklahoma City (Aug. 26-27). FHSU will then travel to Denton, Texas the following week (Sept. 2-3) for four more contests before opening league play on September 9 at Washburn. The first of 10 home matches is set for Friday, September 16 when the Tigers battle Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m.
Hays Post

Eagle Radio of Hays honored by Kansas Association of Broadcasters

Eagle Radio of Hays has been honored with Excellence in Broadcasting Awards by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Gerard Wellbrock earned first place for sports play-by-play for KJLS coverage of Fort Hays State University basketball. Dustin Armbruster placed second in the category for KFIX coverage of Hays High School basketball.
Hays Post

FHSU Foundation welcomes two new directors of development

The Fort Hays State University Foundation has welcomed Eric Depperschmidt and Brent Williams as directors of development. Depperschmidt will work primarily to raise funds for FHSU’s Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, while Williams will fundraise in support of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences. “I am...
Hays Post

Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays

Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
Hays Post

Hays native named coordinator of Russell long-term care center

Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
Hays Post

'After the Storm': Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece

Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
Hays Post

Ellis Co. Bukovinafest to honor German-speaking immigrants

The Bukovina Society of the Americas, headquartered in Ellis, will host its first Bukovinafest in five years Sept. 15 to 17. There is no charge for the program, but participants need to pre-register by Sept. 1 and prepay for meals. Events Friday night will be at the Bukovina Society Museum...
Hays Post

Jobless rates rise across northwest Kansas in July

TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Aug. 7 to 13

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Xavier Alejandro Guaderrama, 20, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 7 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Jacob Wayne King, 34, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 9 in Hays...
