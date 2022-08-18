Read full article on original website
Free presentation with Jackie Stiles in Great Bend Aug. 29
Retired WNBA Basketball legend Jackie Stiles will speak at Barton Community College at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Fine Arts Auditorium to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Barton Title IX Coordinator Cheryl Brown said celebrating the 50th...
🎥 Kanak named to ESPN true freshman All-America preseason team
-------- Hays High alum Jaren Kanak has been named to ESPN's 2022 preseason true freshman All-America team. He is slated to play linebacker this season for Oklahoma Sooners. Kanak played quarterback his senior year after primarily being a receiver for the past three seasons. The 2021 season saw him break several records for Hays High football, including total yards in a season, total rushing yards and scoring total.
🏐 FHSU seventh in MIAA preseason poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team heads into the 2022 season ranked seventh in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, announced Friday by the conference office. Just one week remains before the start of the 2022 season when the Tigers open the year with four non-conference games in Oklahoma City (Aug. 26-27). FHSU will then travel to Denton, Texas the following week (Sept. 2-3) for four more contests before opening league play on September 9 at Washburn. The first of 10 home matches is set for Friday, September 16 when the Tigers battle Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m.
Eagle Radio of Hays honored by Kansas Association of Broadcasters
Eagle Radio of Hays has been honored with Excellence in Broadcasting Awards by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Gerard Wellbrock earned first place for sports play-by-play for KJLS coverage of Fort Hays State University basketball. Dustin Armbruster placed second in the category for KFIX coverage of Hays High School basketball.
🎙Post Podcast: Hays Chamber Education Appreciation Dinner set for August 30
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger along with Rose Garden Banquet Hall owner Kim Barnes discuss the upcoming Education Appreciation Dinner.
FHSU Foundation welcomes two new directors of development
The Fort Hays State University Foundation has welcomed Eric Depperschmidt and Brent Williams as directors of development. Depperschmidt will work primarily to raise funds for FHSU’s Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, while Williams will fundraise in support of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences. “I am...
Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays
Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label
A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Hays native named coordinator of Russell long-term care center
Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
'After the Storm': Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece
Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
🎙 Ellis County Historical Society plans satellite museum in Victoria
VICTORIA — As efforts to find new uses for the former St. John’s Rest Home building continue, one of the ideas generated during initial conversations will soon come to pass. During the annual Herzogfest last week, the Ellis County Historical Society announced they plan to open a satellite...
Grow Hays executive director to answer listener questions on KAYS Friday
During Friday's Eagle Morning Show Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams will answer your burning questions about the area economy. Questions can be submitted via Facebook on the Hays Post or KAYS page.
🎙Post Podcast: Return to school marks good opportunity to check fire prevention equipment
On this episode of the Post Podcast Ellis County Fire Chief and County Administrator, Darin Myers shares tips for keeping safe through preventative measures. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Ellis Co. Bukovinafest to honor German-speaking immigrants
The Bukovina Society of the Americas, headquartered in Ellis, will host its first Bukovinafest in five years Sept. 15 to 17. There is no charge for the program, but participants need to pre-register by Sept. 1 and prepay for meals. Events Friday night will be at the Bukovina Society Museum...
🎥 All schools in session Monday; Hays PD urges driver vigilance
Fort Hays State University and NCK Technical College begin their fall semesters Monday; the other many schools in Hays started classes last week. With those changes comes an increase in local traffic and the Hays Police Department (HPD) is urging drivers to be cautious. The most important thing you can...
Free laundry service for those in need arrives to Great Bend
GREAT BEND — The United Way of Central Kansas has created a new program called “Laundry Love” which will launch Saturday, Aug. 20 in Great Bend to help those in need with cleaning their clothes. Laundry Love will wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income...
Jobless rates rise across northwest Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Friday morning rain brings 0.55 moisture to Hays; still 5" below normal
The rain hit Hays this morning just as people were driving to work and school, but it was still welcome. The official report from the K-State Agricultural Research Center, measured at 9 a.m., was 0.55 inch of rain, with light rain continuing off and on. It remains dry in Hays.
Ellis County receives funds for Northwest Corridor, Cathedral Ave.
Ellis County will receive an additional $2.5 million in federal funds toward the Northwest Business Corridor, county comissionsers learned at a meeting Monday. The county was notified Aug. 9 it will receive the money from the 2019 BUILD grant funds that were made available for projects experiencing COVID-related budget challenges.
HPD arrest log, Aug. 7 to 13
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Xavier Alejandro Guaderrama, 20, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 7 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Jacob Wayne King, 34, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 9 in Hays...
